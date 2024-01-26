Wilt Chamberlain’s family members loved watching Joel Embiid’s 70-point game that broke a Sixers record

The Chamberlain family group chat was buzzing with excitement Monday night.

As 76ers star center Joel Embiid inched closer toward breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s franchise record for most points in a single game, Wilt’s nephew, Olin Chamberlain Sr., said he couldn’t help but root for Embiid.

The reigning NBA MVP finished with 70 points during the Sixers’ victory over the San Antonio Spurs, which topped Chamberlain’s 68 points in 1967.

“My texts started going crazy,” Olin Sr. said Thursday. “It was an amazing moment, I loved to see it. I loved seeing Embiid doing his thing. And hopefully he brings a championship back to the city.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid’s 70-point outburst will serve as a signature moment for a singular season

Olin Sr. said he used Embiid’s historic moment as a talking point with his son, Wilt’s grandnephew, Olin Chamberlain Jr., a junior point guard at St. Joseph’s Prep. The following day, Olin Jr. was approached by several of his Prep teammates and enthusiastically discussed Embiid’s 70-point performance.

“It was all on display — teamwork, moving the ball, celebrating somebody else’s success — we loved it,” Olin Sr. said. “[Sixers guard Tyrese] Maxey could’ve had 40 that game. But no, he was looking for Embiid. I think those are all pieces to a winning puzzle.

“If you look at Embiid and Maxey and how they’re playing together. On the surface, they are so connected. Some people are worried about Embiid leaving Philly… he ain’t leaving! Maxey is a big reason why. You see Maxey giving up the ball, and Joel is dominating.”

Coincidentally, earlier in the month, Olin Sr. attended the Sixers Youth Foundation’s sixth annual gala, where he interacted with several current players, including Maxey and fellow guard Patrick Beverley.

According to Olin Sr., Beverley, at the time, was unaware of Wilt’s unprecedented accomplishments.

“Pat Bev came up to me and said, ‘C’mon man, the big fella [Wilt] didn’t score 100 points,’” Olin Sr. said. “I told him, ‘Oh yes, the big fella did score 100 points.’ Then I sent him the audio from the game, and he was in disbelief.”

» READ MORE: These numbers tell the true story of Joel Embiid’s historic 70-point night

While Embiid set a new Sixers record this week, Wilt, or “Uncle Dippy,” as he’s referred to by Olin Sr., still owns the record for most points scored by an NBA player in a game.

Wilt, a Philadelphia native, actually has scored more than Embiid’s 70 points on four occasions. He netted 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in 1962, 78 points in 1961, and 73 points twice in 1962.

“One thing that I think is important, is we talk a lot about [Wilt’s] phenomenal athletic accomplishments, there are some records that will stand forever,” Olin Sr. said. “That 100-point record … Embiid has the record for the Sixers. But Uncle Dippy has the record for Philadelphia and the basketball world.”

Chamberlain concluded his career as one of the most decorated athletes in the sport. The 7-foot-1 center was a 13-time NBA All-Star, four-time NBA MVP, seven-time NBA scoring champion, and a two-time NBA champion with the Sixers and Los Angeles Lakers. He died at age 63 on Oct. 12, 1999. Chamberlain is survived by two of his siblings, Selina Gross and Barbara Lewis.

Chamberlain’s memory lives on through the Wilt Chamberlain Memorial Fund. Olin Sr. plays a key role in leading philanthropy efforts through his position on the fund’s board of directors. The family’s foundation was established in 2001, and has helped provide academic scholarships and networking opportunities to Greater Philadelphia youth.

“Uncle Dippy has left his legacy behind in numerous places,” Olin Sr. said, “in Los Angeles, across the basketball world — and most definitely, in Philadelphia.”