Wilt Chamberlain lost his scoring title 30 years ago. Here are six NBA records he still holds.

When Wilt Chamberlain’s basketball career ended in 1973, he left the game with a handful of records that appeared impossible to break.

Chamberlain, who became the first player to score 30,000 regular-season career points, was far ahead of the field in a number of areas, including all-time points scored (31,419), most points in a season (4,029), and most points in a game (100). Chamberlain did most of that damage in Philly as a member of the Warriors — before they moved to San Francisco — and Sixers.

Most of his achievements stood the test of time, but the all-time scoring record, which was originally broken 16 years after Chamberlain set it by the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was claimed by another Laker, LeBron James, on Tuesday night, as he scored 38 points in a 133-130 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder to eclipse Abdul-Jabbar and reach 38,390 career points.

With that slice of history on display, now feels like the right time to take another look at the legacy Chamberlain left behind. So what records does he still hold? Of the many records Chamberlain still maintains, we look at the six most impressive ones.

Most points in a game

While a few players have come close — Kobe Bryant’s 81 points come to mind — Chamberlain’s 100 points in a game is still a record. And it’s unlikely to be touched. There are blips where players in today’s game score 70 or 60 points, which has somehow become more customary, but what Chamberlain accomplished without the aid of the three-point line may never be topped.

Most points per game

Another probably untouchable record, Chamberlain was only topped in this category by his own otherworldly feats. He averaged 50.4 points per game in the 1961-62 season as a 25-year-old. As if this isn’t legendary enough, consider the fact that he averaged 25.7 rebounds and 48.5 minutes in the same season. The next year, Chamberlain followed that up with 44.8 points per game, which will also never be touched.

Most points in a season

Chamberlain scored 4,029 points in the 80-game 1961-62 season, the same year he scored 50.4 points per game. That season, which is Chamberlain’s most impressive statistically, also included the 100-point game. Most impressive is that this record has lasted for 61 years despite players like Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and James playing with two extra games. In this case, he also is only threatened by himself. Chamberlain scored 3,586 points the next year.

Most rebounds all-time

In a time when top players weren’t quite the towering beings who now glide down the basketball court in 2023, Chamberlain’s stature played a part in this record. But so did his athleticism and tenacity. Chamberlain’s greatness as a rebounder who collected a grand total of 23,924, can be measured against his greatest rival, Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, who managed to grab 21,260.

Most games with 50 points or more

If not for Chamberlain, Jordan would stand in a class of his own in this category. Instead, it’s Chamberlain who will never be touched. Over the course of his 16-year career, Chamberlain scored 50 or more points in a game a whopping 118 times. Jordan, the next closest player, sits at a paltry 31.

Most field goals without a miss

In this case, Chamberlain is the entire top ten list. In four games, he posted double-digit made field goals without a miss. In the most prolific performance, he made 18 shots without missing a single bucket for the Sixers against the Baltimore Bullets on Feb. 27, 1967. What’s more, he completed the feat two more times that season.

