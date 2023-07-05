U.S. women’s soccer team is dominating BetMGM markets, has most tickets to win 2023 World Cup

In a little more than two weeks, the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will begin in Australia and New Zealand, with the U.S. women’s national team entering as the tournament favorite at most sportsbooks.

Valued at +225 to win the World Cup at BetMGM, the USWNT has its roster set ahead of the July 10 deadline for rosters to be finalized. Since the last time we looked at the odds to win the World Cup, the Americans have a little more distance between them and England, which has +400 odds to win the tournament, after initially opening at +300.

That’s because the USWNT is dominating the betting markets at BetMGM. According to data released by the sportsbook, the U.S. women are seeing more than 78% of the betting money to win the tournament.

“We expect this to be the most bet on Women’s World Cup of all time,” said Christian Cipollini, sports trading manager for BetMGM. “With the increasing popularity of women’s sports, the USWNT will drive significant action for the sportsbook.”

Here’s a look at the odds from the sportsbook as of Wednesday.

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM, current at the time of publishing and subject to change.

World Cup betting insights (via BetMGM)

Not only are the Americans dominating the betting money to win, they also have the highest amount of tickets, or bets. England, which has the second-best odds, has the second-highest total of bets and betting money according to BetMGM.

Fresh off of its 2019 World Cup win, the USWNT is looking to complete a three-peat. Vietnam, Portugal, and Netherlands will join the Americans in Group E.

Opening-match odds

Money line: USWNT (-8000) vs. Vietnam (+7000); Tie: +3200 (via FanDuel)

A few weeks ago at FanDuel, the USWNT was a -4000 favorite on the money line to win against Vietnam, with the odds of a tie (+1900) more likely than a Vietnam win (+3900).

Since then, those odds have grown even more, with the USWNT now valued at -8000 to win. Vietnam now has 70/1 odds to win and 32/1 odds to force a tie.