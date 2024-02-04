Philadelphia will host 6 games in the 2026 World Cup, including on July 4

Philadelphia will host six games in the 2026 men’s soccer World Cup, capped off by a round of 16 game on July 4 — the United States’ 250th birthday.

World soccer’s governing body FIFA made the announcement Sunday on a TV show that also revealed the site of the final, and where the three host nations — the United States, Mexico, and Canada — will play their group stage games.

Lincoln Financial Field’s slate will have five group stage games, starting on June 14, a Sunday. The rest are set for June 19, June 22, June 25, and June 27, the last day of the group stage.

Philadelphia won’t host a game in the first round of 32 to be played at a World Cup, thanks to the tournament’s expansion to 48 teams. Nor will it host a quarterfinal, which local organizers hoped to get.

Advertisement

The overall hope was for seven or eight games here, so there might be a little disappointment among officials at a news conference set for lunchtime Monday.

But the July 4 round of 16 game will be a huge spectacle, especially if the United States team is in it. The American squad could have many players with local ties: candidates include Hershey’s Christian Pulisic, Medford’s Brenden and Paxten Aaronson, Downingtown’s Zack Steffen, Bear, Del.’s Mark McKenzie, and Union rising star Jack McGlynn.

» READ MORE: Local World Cup organizers didn't know what games they'd get until Sunday's announcement

New York area gets the final

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., beat the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium to the grand prize of hosting the final, in a fierce competition. MetLife brought New York’s allure and closer proximity to Europe, while the Cowboys brought a bigger venue with a roof and air-conditioning.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones got a nice consolation prize, though: nine games total, the most of any of the 16 host cities.

2026 will be the fourth World Cup that the U.S. has hosted overall, and the first with a final outside the Los Angeles area. The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., hosted the 1994 men’s and 1999 women’s World Cup finals, while the L.A. Galaxy’s Dignity Health Sports Park hosted the 2003 women’s final.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., will be the venue this time, but history will echo. It will host the Americans’ group stage opener and finale, just as the Rose Bowl did in ‘94. The U.S. team’s middle group game will be in soccer-mad Seattle on June 19.

It was long suspected that the Americans would start the tournament out west. Manager Gregg Berhalter confirmed that Sunday when he said the hosts were allowed some influence on where they’d play their group games.

“Trying to minimize travel, minimize time zones, because we know the wear and tear that can take on your body during a major tournament,” he said. “I think it gets tricky when you talk about four- or five-hour flights between games, different time zone shifts. ... FIFA ultimately made the decision, but we’re really thankful that at least they asked for our input.”

» READ MORE: The Linc might look different during the 2026 World Cup. Here are some examples of how.

The World Cup will open on June 11 at North America’s most famous soccer venue: the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, site of the 1970 and 1986 men’s World Cup finals. The first of those crowned Pelé as a three-time champion; the second was Diego Maradona’s triumph.

Guadalajara and Monterrey in Mexico will also host games in 2026. El Tri will play its first and third group stage games in Mexico City, and the middle one in Guadalajara.

Canada’s journey at its first hosting of a men’s World Cup will start in Toronto, then move to Vancouver for its last two group games.

The U.S. will play all of its games in the United States, and the entire tournament from the quarterfinals on will be in this country. Mexico and Canada will presumably play some knockout games at home — Mexico City, Monterrey, Toronto, and Vancouver got games in the rounds of 32 and 16. But we’ll have to wait for the actual draw to be sure of that.

» READ MORE: Brenden and Paxten Aaronson celebrated being on the USMNT together for the first time last November

2026 World Cup host cities: How many games each stadium got

United States

Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium): 8 games — 5 group, 1 round of 32, 1 round of 16, 1 quarterfinal

Boston (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough): 7 games — 5 group, 1 round of 32, 1 quarterfinal

Dallas (AT&T Stadium, Arlington): 9 games — 5 group, 2 round of 32, 1 round of 16, 1 semifinal

Houston (NRG Stadium): 7 games — 5 group, 1 round of 32, 1 round of 16

Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium): 5 games — 4 group, 1 round of 32

Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood): 8 games — 5 group, 2 round of 32, 1 round of 16

Miami (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens): 8 games — 4 group games, 1 round of 32, 1 quarterfinal, 3rd place game

New York (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.): 8 games — 5 group games, 1 round of 32, 1 round of 16, championship game

San Francisco Bay Area (Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara): 6 games — 5 group games, 1 round of 32

Seattle (Lumen Field): 6 games — 4 group, 1 round of 32, 1 round of 16

Mexico

Guadalajara (Estadio Akron): 4 group games

Mexico City (Estadio Azteca): 5 games — 3 group, 1 round of 32, 1 round of 16

Monterrey (Estadio BBVA): 4 games — 3 group, 1 round of 32

Canada

Toronto (BMO Field): 6 games — 5 group, 1 round of 32

Vancouver (BC Place): 7 games — 5 group, 1 round of 32, 1 round of 16