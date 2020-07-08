“I don’t have any direct experience, but I have indirect experience through the Comcast, NBCUniversal, and in particular Telemundo negotiations and conversations with FIFA,” he said. “So, I think I have at least the beginning of an understanding of FIFA politics - and by the way, you can add U.S. soccer politics into that. I’m not going to overstate my knowledge, but I’m not uncomfortable in political situations, and I think I can help, in a significant way, Philadelphia navigate those politics to a succesful conclusion of the bid process.”