More narrowly, for the pool of elite players in the national team program, the easier question to answer is what the federation should do. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, from 2016-2018, the women’s team generated $50.8 million in revenue for U.S. Soccer while the men’s team – which did not qualify for the 2016 World Cup – generated $49.9 million. Meanwhile, men making the national team were given a roster bonus of $55,000, and the women were given $15,000. Answering the players’ association lawsuit, U.S. soccer claimed “legitimate business reasons” for that and other disparities. It will be interesting to hear those.