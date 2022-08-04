The Union finished their small amount of summer shopping on Thursday by signing Abasa Aremeyaw, an 18-year-old centerback prospect from Ghana and Slovakian club MŠK Žilina.

He is undoubtedly a prospect for the future, brought here with help from scouts across Europe whom Union sporting director Ernst Tanner knows. You won’t find much data on him, even on the sites that go deep on the world’s lesser-known leagues.

But the puzzle piece that stands out is a run of six games in last season’s UEFA Youth League, a competition featuring youth teams of clubs that qualify for the Champions League. Aremeyaw played in the tournament from September to March, including a 3-1 win over Inter Milan in the first knockout round and a 1-1 tie with Red Bull Salzburg in the second that ended in a penalty shootout loss.

Those games are packed with scouts, and Aremeyaw drew their attention. The Union got to him first, signing him on a free transfer after his contract in Slovakia ended.

“Abasa is a promising young player who has the physique and skill to develop into a contributor in our back line,” Tanner said in a statement. “His demonstrated ability to make an impact on set plays, combined with his speed and agility, makes him a good fit in the strong defensive system we have built. We look forward to integrating him into the team.”

Aremeyaw is definitely the fourth centerback on the depth chart. But the Union needed to have a fourth centerback in case of emergency, and they haven’t had one since Stuart Findlay left for Oxford United. That is now taken care of, and the Union can focus on developing their new player.

» READ MORE: Union add depth by signing Kenyan midfielder Richard Odada