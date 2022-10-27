Union midfielder and captain Alejandro Bedoya was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, manager Jim Curtin said, and Bedoya is likely to play in Sunday’s Eastern Conference final at Subaru Park (8:25 p.m., FS1, Fox Deportes).

“He trained full today, which was great, so we’ll see how his body responds to that,” Curtin said at his weekly news conference, traditionally his last major remarks before a weekend game.

Bedoya has been battling a hip flexor strain for over a month now. He has played just 16 minutes over the Union’s last four games, all in the regular-season finale on Oct. 9. He was on track to play in the conference semifinal playoff game against Cincinnati, but suffered a flareup a few days before the game and missed out.

On Tuesday, Bedoya took part in everything but the intrasquad game portion of the practice session, and told The Inquirer that he was “doing better.”

Asked if he thought he’d be in game shape by Sunday, Bedoya said “that’s the game plan,” and “I’m going to do everything I can to be back for that.”

Wednesday was a light workout day for everyone, and afterward the team attended the Wanamaker Award luncheon honoring Andre Blake. On Thursday it was back to the usual rigor, and Bedoya was in the middle of it.

“We were able to kind of ease him into the week,” Curtin said. “He’s pushed himself very hard and worked very hard, doesn’t have a ton of discomfort as of right now. So again, we’ll see how he responds to today’s full session, which was a transition day, so a high-intensity session — and he had no issues reported so far.”

There’s still plenty of time before kickoff, to be sure. Curtin spoke just after noon, and noted that Bedoya was in the treatment room at that hour. But the manager sounded optimistic.

“We’ll see how it feels and we’ll make an assessment,” Curtin said. “I think it’s pretty safe to say whether as a starter or off the bench, he’ll play a role — and a big one — in this game, Because he’s our captain, he’s our leader, and we need him.”

