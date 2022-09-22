The Union announced Thursday that they’ve signed captain Alejandro Bedoya to a one-year contract for 2023. It’s a reward for the midfielder’s terrific season this year at age 35, but it’s also a sign that all sides see the end on the horizon.

“Alejandro embodies the spirit and passion of this team and this city,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. “His mentality and leadership have had a major impact on the young core that has been so successful for us these past few seasons, and right now he’s having one of his best seasons in MLS. He’s a leader in our locker room and our community, and it was important to ensure he returns next year as we look to continue competing for trophies in MLS and international competitions.”

That “and international competitions” clause is very important. The Union will be back in the Concacaf Champions League next year, and will need as much depth as they can marshal to navigate the busy schedule it will cause.

On top of that, multiple Union players are likely to play for the United States at next year’s under-20 World Cup, set for May 20-June 11 in Indonesia.

As Union manager Jim Curtin said after the Champions League-clinching tie at Atlanta on Saturday: “It’ll cause us to maybe be a little more strategic and smart … It’ll mean more good players coming in, because Ernst knows to manage a roster and have enough depth to manage multiple competitions.”

Bedoya is currently in the last season of a two-year contract extension he signed in 2020, covering 2021 and 2022. He told The Inquirer that he felt he was “deserving of at least another year,” and he has backed that up with six goals and six assists — both single-season bests with the Union.

But he also spoke openly about increasing his pursuits beyond the field, so that he can be ready for the rest of his life after he hangs up his cleats.

“Trying to learn more, become more knowledgeable, come out of my comfort zone,” he said. “Soccer is what I know, but how else can I get involved in different things that [are] going to set me up post-career?”

Curtin’s turn to praise Bedoya came at the manager’s weekly news conference on Thursday.

“A guy, to be honest, they should build a statue of at this club in its brief history, because he’s been my coach in the locker room and a guy that I owe so much to you ― and a great person and a friend,” Curtin said. “Without him, our success never comes at this club, I can say that with 100% certainty. Coaches come and go, sporting directors can come and go, but if you don’t have that leader in the locker room and a player that embraces what the culture is, embraces what Philadelphia is about, it just doesn’t work.”