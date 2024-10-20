Alejandro Bedoya knows he might have played his last game for the Union

Over the last few weeks, Alejandro Bedoya has made no secret of his desire to play one more year before finally hanging up his cleats.

He also has spoken openly about his appreciation of Philadelphia, the city he has called home for the last eight years. That sentiment is just as sincere for a guy who grew up in North Jersey and South Florida, played college soccer in Boston, then traveled the world as a pro.

Advertisement

If Bedoya had his way, everything would come together right and he’d hang up his cleats after a final season in Chester. But after the Union’s season-ending loss to FC Cincinnati on Saturday, the team’s longtime captain admitted he may have played his last game in blue and gold.

If he does play another year, it is more likely to be for another team.

“Those thoughts come into your head, right? Could this be the last time I play here?” he said. “I mean, maybe. I don’t know. We’ll see. And that’s disappointing.”

» READ MORE: The Union wanted one more shot at a title. They delivered a failure of a season.

The sting came in more than one way. Not only was Saturday’s loss ugly, but Bedoya’s wife and children couldn’t be there because the kids were sick. So he spent the time with friends, including Cincinnati’s many players and staffers who used to be with the Union.

“I hope it’s not [the end], but of course, that thought lingers, and it’s tough,” Bedoya said. “Because I love this club, I love the city and it’s not the way I’d like to go out.”

Though a roster overhaul this winter will be uncomfortable for a lot of people, Bedoya acknowledged it could be the right move for the team.

“The league is definitely going in a new direction, and we see the direction the club is going,” Bedoya said. “I hope that we can still continue to compete with the top. Because during this six-, seven-year stretch, man, we were [f-ing] competing with the best, and we’ve got to get that back.”

‘Lack of ambition’

Bedoya’s entry into Saturday’s game as a 65th-minute substitute was loaded with symbolism. Not only was he tasked with turning the 2-1 deficit around, but he replaced Jakob Glesnes, his close friend who last winter publicly advocated with other players to bring Bedoya back this year.

The campaign succeeded, with the Union agreeing to a one-year deal that saw Bedoya take up a front office business role as part of his work.

Now Glesnes might also go, after being directly responsible for so many goals this year, although the Union would have to find a trading partner since his contract is guaranteed for next year.

» READ MORE: Why Jakob Glesnes' struggles this year might have been a bigger problem than Andre Blake's injuries

It was equally symbolic that Union manager Jim Curtin didn’t make another substitution for 23 more minutes, and the only move he made was bringing in backup attacking midfielder Jeremy Rafanello. There were many other attacking players on the bench, and Curtin showed his opinion of them by leaving them there.

Many times over the years, Bedoya has criticized the Union’s ownership for not spending enough on both the quality and quantity of attacking talent needed to win trophies. He was invited to again Saturday night.

“I could give you something really good to write for your articles, but I think I’m just going to bite my tongue now,” he said. “Because I’m very emotional tonight and I don’t want to say the wrong things. But I think it’s pretty clear to many, you know, some of the issues.”

His decorum didn’t last long, though.

“Even from going to [the 2022] MLS Cup final, you know — has there been a little bit of lack of ambition in terms of the types of signings?” Bedoya said, before quickly adding, “You guys are going to get me in trouble.”

» READ MORE: 'I don't ever want to feel this way again,' Jim Curtin says of this year's poor season

Message for Union’s prospects

He won’t be in trouble with Curtin, at least. Or with the many front-office staffers who agree with him but can’t say so out loud.

“Look, I think the guys have campaigned to keep the group together, but also to [say] can we make it stronger to compete?” Bedoya said. “And that’s no disrespect to the young guys, either — they’re going to have their chance to show what they’ve got. There’s a lot of talent there as well. But it’s always about finding the right balance.”

Not only do the Union have a big crop of young talent in their pipeline, but four who play Bedoya’s central midfield role already have first-team contracts: Quinn Sullivan, Jack McGlynn, Jesús Bueno, and 17-year-old CJ Olney. If Bedoya stays for another year, he could affect all of their playing time.

That is the crux of the problem, as much as — maybe more than — the fact that Bedoya will turn 38 next year.

» READ MORE: The Union proved their collapse this year wasn't just due to Andre Blake's injuries

Bedoya joked that he’s “the grumpy old man that hates to see the guys go straight to their phones in the locker room.” But while he might not have the same social style as his younger teammates, he knows how talented they are, and he wants them to succeed.

“What I want them to take from this is that soccer, it changes fast, from one year to the other, from month to month, and this is a results-driven business,” he said. “We’re here to compete. I would think that they’re here not just to develop and get better, but also to fight for trophies, and try to win.”

He added that “at the very bare minimum, we should be making the playoffs. So I hope they’re as fired up as I am in terms of the disappointment, and not just taking things lightly.”

We’ll have to wait until next year to see if they are.