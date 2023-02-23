Alex Morgan, Mallory Swanson carry USWNT to 2-1 win over Brazil in SheBelieves Cup finale

FRISCO, Texas — It wasn’t the first time that this edition of the U.S. women’s soccer team didn’t always look good against a big-time opponent. And it wasn’t the first time that the Americans left the field winners anyway.

Alex Morgan’s spectacular goal in first-half stoppage time woke her team out of a rut, and Mallory Swanson scored in the 63rd to cap off the SheBelieves Cup tournament with a 2-1 win over Brazil.

After Crystal Dunn had an 18-yard blast saved in the third minute, the U.S. attack struggled to produce quality play. Brazil, meanwhile, had a number of chances — including a shot wide by young rising star Kerolin after Bia Zaneratto charged upfield untouched.

The U.S. finally came back to life in the 45th minute, when Andi Sullivan sprung Morgan free and she shot through Brazil goalkeeper Lorena’s legs. The nearest assistant referee immediately raised the offside flag, and replays showed Morgan was offside by a thread.

But Morgan got her revenge seconds later. Swanson’s blocked shot in traffic fell to the top of the 18-yard box, and Morgan launched it spectacularly into the net.

It was a record-breaking moment for Morgan: the star striker’s 14th goal since giving birth to her daughter Charlie in 2020, making her the highest scorer as a mother in U.S. history.

Brazil came out firing in the second half, highlighted by Adriana rattling the crossbar from 20 yards in the 49th minute. In the 58th, the visitors upped the ante with the arrival of superstar Marta off the bench. She got warm applause from the home crowd of 17,784.

U.S. manager Vlatko Andonovski responded four minutes later by sending in Lynn Williams for Trinity Rodman at right wing, installing Emily Sonnett at right back, and moving Emily Fox to left back.

Those switches paid instant dividends. Williams and Rose Lavelle pressed Tamires into a turnover, Lavelle raced away, and she sprung Swanson for her eighth goal in her last six national team games.

That settled things for the moment — but only for the moment. Brazil got the goal it deserved in the 90th minute, a Ludmila header from close range after a great cross by Gotham FC’s Bruninha.

It was the first goal the U.S. conceded since last November, a stretch of 522 minutes over six games.

As with the U.S.’s narrow win over Japan on Sunday, Brazil enjoyed control of the midfield for much of the night, raising more questions about the Americans’ lineup and style. The team has just three games left before the World Cup to answer them.

Japan 3, Canada 0

In Wednesday’s first game, Japan romped to a victory that it had shown itself capable of up to now, but hadn’t produced because of a failure to finish.

Kiko Seike broke the ice in the 26th minute, capping off a sweeping move down the right wing led by Rikako Kobayashi’s breakaway.

Yui Hasegawa doubled the lead in the 41st with a penalty kick, earned by Angel City FC’s Jun Endo after she nutmegged Canada’s Kadeisha Buchanan and was felled in the box.

Endo capped off the scoring on another breakaway, this time after a cross-field passing sequence that brought the ball to her on the left. Once free, she got to close range and blasted the ball in at the near post.

World Cup qualifying update

The last berths in the field of 32 for this summer’s spectacle in Australia and New Zealand have been claimed over the last few days, through inter-continental playoff games held in New Zealand.

Portugal took the open slot in the United States’ group, beating Cameroon, 2-1 — with a 94th-minute penalty kick — after Cameroon beat Thailand, 2-0, a few days earlier.

Haiti earned its first women’s World Cup ticket with a 4-0 win over Senegal and a 2-1 win over Chile. Both Haitian goals in the clincher came from young phenom Melchie Dumornay, who will join French powerhouse club Lyon this summer. Haiti will face England, Denmark, and China in the World Cup.

The final ticket was set to go to Paraguay or Panama. They faced off Wednesday night U.S. time. In their first playoff games, Paraguay beat Chinese Taipei on penalty kicks after a 2-2 tie, and Panama beat Papua New Guinea, 2-0.

Up next

Though it hasn’t been officially announced yet, a source confirmed multiple reports Wednesday that the U.S. will host the Republic of Ireland for two games in April, one in Austin, Texas and one in St. Louis.

Both games will be played at the cities’ MLS stadiums. In St. Louis, U.S. captain Becky Sauerbrunn’s hometown, the venue will be the new CITYPARK, home of this year’s MLS expansion team St. Louis City SC. Specific dates, times, and broadcast arrangements are still to be announced.

Ireland is going to the women’s World Cup for the first time, drawn in a group with Canada, Nigeria, and Australia. The team is likely to get a frosty reception, as its manager Vera Pauw was named in the NWSL abuse scandal for alleged misconduct when she led the Houston Dash in 2018. Pauw took the Ireland job the following year, and has had it ever since. In December, she denied the allegations against her.

Last month, the NWSL imposed a show-cause penalty on Pauw for future employment in the league, including training. NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman would have to formally approve Pauw’s return.

