NWSL permanently bans Paul Riley, the manager accused of abusing players

The National Women’s Soccer League permanently banned former Philadelphia Independence, Portland Thorns, and North Carolina Courage manager Paul Riley after the many scandals of alleged abuse in which he was involved.

Riley was accused of sexual misconduct and verbal and emotional abuse in a league investigation, although he has not been criminally charged. Riley has denied the allegations.

The league also permanently banned former managers Christy Holly (Racing Louisville and Sky Blue FC), Rory Dames (Chicago Red Stars), and Richie Burke (Washington Spirit).

Former Gotham FC general manager Alyse LaHue and Utah Royals manager Craig Harrington were each banned for two years and were given conditions on future employment in the league.

A statement from the league said: “Future employment within the league will be conditioned on the following factors being established to the satisfaction of the commissioner [Jessica Berman] in her complete discretion: acknowledging wrongdoing and accepting personal responsibility for inappropriate conduct, participating in training, and demonstrating a sincere commitment to correcting behavior.”

The league also confirmed that Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler and Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson are selling their respective teams. Paulson also owns Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers and operates the stadium where the Timbers and Thorns play, Providence Park. It’s unclear whether the Thorns would have to pay rent to Paulson under new ownership.