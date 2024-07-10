USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher remains a quiet leader, even with all her big-game heroics

Alyssa Naeher is as consummate of a veteran as you’ll find with the U.S. women’s soccer team: two World Cups, two Olympics, the 2019 title, and 62 shutouts in her 104 games as a goalkeeper.

She’s a mighty presence in that net, too, especially when facing penalty kicks. Her save on England’s Steph Houghton in the 2019 World Cup semifinal sent the U.S. on to the title game, and that might not even be her No. 1 highlight anymore.

In the years that followed, Naeher delivered saves for the ages in the 2021 Olympics (plus a penalty kick save in regulation), 2023 World Cup (it wasn’t her fault the U.S. lost), and this year’s Concacaf Gold Cup. She even scored from the spot in those last two shootouts, and goalkeepers rarely take attempts unless they’re the last players available.

You might figure, then, that Naeher is a natural leader, as a 36-year-old heading to her fifth major tournament. And in more than enough ways, the former Penn State star is one.

There are also enough ways in which she isn’t. Naeher has long had one of the national team’s quietest personalities, all business on the field and a private figure off it. Even her closest friends who’ve tried to get her to open up more have failed at it (and some have a hunch she relishes that).

The odds of that ever changing are probably pretty slim, especially at this point in Naeher’s career. But right now, it’s hard to avoid wondering.

‘The lead-by-example type’

With Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz retired, Becky Sauerbrunn nearing the end, and Alex Morgan left home for the Olympics, Naeher is the oldest player on the Olympic squad. She’s also one of just five of the 22 traveling players who’s over 30, along with Casey Krueger (33), Crystal Dunn (32), alternate Lynn Williams (31), Emily Sonnett (30), and captain Lindsey Horan (30).

Naeher answered the question about her leadership style Wednesday, and there was nothing surprising about it.

“Honestly, I don’t think it changes how I’ve approached it, how I’m coming in,” she said in a news conference from the U.S. team’s camp in north Jersey. “I think that’s kind of been a role that’s been, for the last year or so, just being a veteran on the team — through the World Cup last year, having had the experience of playing in major tournaments before. I think that’s just a natural progression as you get older on this team.”

She knows what the public perception of her is, and she knows what it is within the team. She’s happy to answer media questions in detail, and is great in conversation away from the cameras. But she isn’t about to suddenly become a shouter on the field.

“I think that for me, it’s just about showing up every day, working hard, doing my job,” Naeher said. “I’ve always been more of the lead-by-example type, [with] how I approach training and my preparation. And I think now I have an opportunity as well, as we go into a major tournament with some younger players, to hopefully be able to share some of my previous experiences and help some of those other younger, newer players.”

But she was quick to point out that not all the young players are new. Naomi Girma, Trinity Rodman, and Sophia Smith were on last year’s World Cup team, and Catarina Macario was on the 2021 Olympic team. Just six of the 22 will be major-tournament debutantes: Korbin Albert, Sam Coffey, Jenna Nighswonger, Jaedyn Shaw, and alternates Croix Bethune and Hal Hershfelt.

‘Like my mom’ for Rodman

“I think we have a really good blend and mix of some veterans, and some younger players, and even some younger players who are kind of now having some of that experience under their belt,” Naeher said. “So I think we’ve got a really good group here right now, and we’ve all learned from the past — from players that I’ve played with, players that have come through this program that have been great leaders on this team. And their influence is still felt.”

Naeher was sitting next to Rodman as she spoke, and Rodman was humorously sheepish about wanting to offer too much praise.

“What she said: She knows how she leads,” Rodman said. “She’s not going to be the loudest one on the field, that’s for sure. But, yeah, she’s like my mom here. … She’s great, she’s always leading by example, she leads in action, and she always steps up in the best moments. So, yes, she’s a great leader, and I look up to her a lot.”

Then she quickly added while laughing: “That’s all you’re getting.”

From there, Naeher had one big question left to answer. If there’s another penalty shootout this summer, will she take another shot?

She handled it as if saving one coming at her.

“That’s something that we as a team put time into training individually and as a group, so obviously I’m part of that in both shooting and as a goalkeeper in it,” Naeher said. “As far as going forward, I’ll leave that to Emma [Hayes, the new U.S. manager], and the decisions that she makes, but it’s the same focus. … Every single person on this team is ready and prepared to take a penalty at any given time.”

