With Andre Blake still out, Oliver Semmle will start in goal for the Union vs. NYCFC

Andre Blake’s knee issue will sideline him once more when the Union host New York City FC at Subaru Park on Wednesday (7:30 p.m., Apple TV).

“Andre still will be out,” manager Jim Curtin confirmed in his gameday-eve news conference Tuesday afternoon.

At least Blake was able to work out with the backup goalkeepers and position coach Phil Wheddon during Tuesday’s practice, while Semmle took the reps with field players.

The good news is that right back Olivier Mbaizo has fully recovered from a calf injury that cost him the last two games, and forward Markus Anderson is almost done rehabbing a quad injury that’s sidelined him for three games.

“Olivier rejoins the group and is available for selection,” Curtin said. “Markus has just started training again — Olivier’s ahead of him in terms of where he’s at physically. Markus has looked good in training and is available, but still maybe not quite 100%.”

The Union (3-3-5, 14 points) are in the midst of a five-game winless streak, their worst run of form in two years. It includes three home losses, which the Union haven’t suffered in one season since 2021.

“It’s no secret we’ve hit a difficult stretch,” Curtin said. “It’s hard for everybody. But we also recognize the only people that can get us out of this are the coaches and the players.”

Gazdag to the Euros

To no surprise, midfielder Dániel Gazdag was named to Hungary’s 26-player squad for this summer’s European Championship.

Curtin didn’t say when Gazdag or the players who could go to the Copa América — Blake (Jamaica), Damion Lowe (Jamaica), José Andrés Martínez (Venezuela), and Jesús Bueno (Venezuela) — are expected to leave town.

Hungary’s pre-tournament camp will start on May 27, but the expectation as of now is that Gazdag will be here through the June 1 game vs. Montreal. That’s also the expectation for the other players above, though it’s worth noting that Jamaica has 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on June 6 and 9.

“Hopefully with each agreement, we can maximize the amount of time that they’re here, but also not get them in any trouble with their national teams too,” Curtin said.

Uhre’s statement goal

Had the Union’s defense not been so bad against Orlando on Saturday, this would have gotten much more attention: Mikael Uhre scored a statement goal.

Twelve minutes into his first start since Curtin put the striker in the proverbial doghouse, Uhre delivered a clinical finish in tight space after taking a smart pass from Nathan Harriel. Uhre totaled 33 touches in the game, with 4 shots, 17-of-22 passing, one interception — and one defensive recovery for good measure.

“One of his best games. for us not just this year, but for all of his games, so that’s a positive,” Curtin said. “I thought he stepped up in a big way: held the ball up for us, drew fouls, ran in the box hard, had a great layoff for Danny that could have made it 2-0 but [Orlando goalkeeper Pedro] Gallese makes a big save. … Mikael had a great performance, and that’s what we need from him.”

Curtin also praised Tai Baribo after the striker’s improved work in practice led to his first playing time of the year.

“He’s working really hard in training, and he deserved the minutes,” Curtin said. “Probably deserved a few more minutes, but the game went the way that it went, and that’s what we chose. Tai’s been really professional, working hard, and is going to play a big role for us moving forward. We’re going to need him.”

Baribo said after Saturday’s game that a boost of confidence from Curtin during the week helped along the way — a good sign after it seemed like the coach-player dynamic was in a downward spiral.

“Every player wants to play, and when you don’t play for a long time, you start to lose your confidence,” he said. “Now I train good every training, I give 100% of me, and I’m here all the time. If the coach needs me or not, I’m here.”

