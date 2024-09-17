Andre Blake is likely out of the Union’s game at New York City FC, still sidelined by a groin injury

Union goalkeeper Andre Blake looks likely to miss Wednesday’s game at New York City FC (7:30 p.m., Apple TV) as he continues recovering from a groin injury suffered earlier this month.

Blake was a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice, and manager Jim Curtin said as little as possible about him in a news conference afterward.

Advertisement

It would be the 20th game Blake misses this year due to a series of injuries: three due to a groin issue at the start of the season, one due to a concussion in early April, 14 matches due to a knee injury suffered in late April, and his current groin injury which kept him out for Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Inter Miami. The Union’s record in games without Blake this year is 2-9-7.

Along with Blake’s injury, it seems defensive midfielder Danley Jean Jacques’ ankle injury may have regressed after he was able to be a late substitute in Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Inter Miami.

“Andre and Danley are kind of both in the same ballpark where they’ll be day-to-day,” Curtin said Tuesday. “‘Dre’ has been at least out on the field now the past couple [of] days, which is encouraging. Danley as well. But we’ll have to make a decision on them.”

Curtin added that there would be further tests after his news conference, and the team would “do what’s best for them — obviously short term and long term, but also [with] urgency.”

» READ MORE: With just six games left, the Union are running out of time to get the wins they need

That is where the Union are stuck now, three points and two places out of the last playoff spot. The next three games are crucial because they’re against the three worst teams left on the schedule: at New York City FC (11-10-7, 40 points, 6th place), then home vs. D.C. United (8-12-9, 33 points, 9th place) on Sunday and home vs. Atlanta United (8-13-7, 31 points, 10th place) on Sept. 28.

Curtin was willing to say more about Jean Jacques’ injury, noting that it’s one of the first such injuries the 24-year-old Haiti native has suffered in his career.

“It usually tends to heal quick — the medical staff does a good job getting the swelling out — and then when you’re changing directions for a guy who changes as quickly and as dynamically as Danley, that last 5-10% kind of still feels a little uncomfortable for him,” Curtin said. “Obviously, he jumped in and did a good job, I thought, in the Miami game, [he] was strong there. But then you’re on a flight, you have swelling, different things happened, how it responds.”

Jean Jacques was able to practice Monday and Tuesday, but that will only mean so much come game time. Leon Flach will presumably start Wednesday, and we’ll see if Alejandro Bedoya or Jesús Bueno starts alongside him to give some more defensive fortitude. Curtin confirmed that Nathan Harriel will start in place of centerback Jack Elliott, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. That item was easy to admit because it was to be either Harriel or not-yet-ready prospect Olwethu Makhanya.

“We can’t feel sorry about who’s not here,” Curtin said. “We have to find a way to roll up [our] sleeves and find a way to get a result.”

» READ MORE: Cavan Sullivan got to meet his ‘idol’ Lionel Messi, and got a photo with him to treasure