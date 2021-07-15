Guadeloupe vs. Jamaica

Friday, 6:30 p.m. (FS1, UniMás, TUDN)

Andre Blake has been on a roll lately. He helped Jamaica shut out Suriname in its Gold Cup opener Monday, and the Union announced Thursday that their No. 1 goalkeeper had signed a contract extension through 2024 with a club option for 2025. Blake can keep the good times going with a win over what should be an overmatched opponent in this game.

Also Friday: Suriname vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m. (FS1, UniMás, TUDN)

Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution

Saturday, 5 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

It’s bad enough that Atlanta hasn’t won since May 15, a stretch of seven games. Now here comes the top team in the Eastern Conference, led by outstanding playmaker Carles Gil. And to make matters worse, Atlanta star striker Josef Martínez has been sidelined by manager Gabriel Heinze, for reasons Heinze won’t discuss publicly.

“He doesn’t have any kind of fitness problem. It’s my decision that he train away from the team,” Heinze told reporters Thursday. “He’ll continue to train on his own. ... I have my reasons, and I’m very clear on those reasons.”

Toronto FC vs. Orlando City, and Club de Foot Montréal vs. FC Cincinnati

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

With the Canadian border finally open again, Toronto and Montreal get to play home games for the first time since last year. They’ve been playing so far this year in Florida, and the players, staffs, and their families have understandably wanted to go home. But only in the last few days has the Canadian border opened to the point that it’s been possible.

For Toronto, it will be the first game at BMO Field since Sept. 7, 2020, and the first in front of home fans since March 7, 2020. Capacity will be 7,000 fans to start at the 30,000-seat stadium

Montreal will have 5,000 seats open at 20,801-capacity Stade Saputo. The team hasn’t played at home since Sept. 9, 2020, and in front of home fans since March 10, 2020.

Grenada vs. Qatar

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (FS1, Univision, TUDN)

Qatar made quite an impression in its Gold Cup debut, playing Panama to an entertaining 3-3 tie. The host of next year’s World Cup would clinch a berth in the knockout stages with a win here.

Panama vs. Honduras

Saturday, 10 p.m. (FS1, Univision, TUDN)

Here’s a great chance to scout two of the teams the U.S. men will face in the final round of World Cup qualifying.

United States vs. Canada

Sunday, 5 p.m. (Fox, Univision, TUDN)

We won’t know the exact stakes of this game until after Thursday’s contests (U.S.-Martinique, and Canada-Haiti). But we do know these are the best teams in the Gold Cup’s Group B, and any matchup between them, even when the squads aren’t the A-teams, has some spice to it.

Mexico vs. El Salvador

Sunday, 10:15 p.m. (FS1, Univision, TUDN)

Mexico’s attack came to life Wednesday in a 3-0 win over Guatemala. El Salvador has been the most head-turning team in the Gold Cup so far, with confident 2-0 wins over Guatemala and Trinidad & Tobago.

Also Sunday: Martinique vs. Haiti, 5 p.m. (FS2, Galavisión); Guatemala vs. Trinidad & Tobago, 10:15 p.m. (FS2, Galavisión)