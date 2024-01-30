Andre Blake reflects on a decade with the Union and his growth as a leader

It’s been 10 years since the Union drafted Andre Blake first overall in the 2014 MLS college draft. If you hadn’t realized that, you aren’t alone.

The milestone passed quietly on Jan. 16. But it deserves a bigger spotlight — not just because of all that’s happened since then, but all that hasn’t.

Before Blake became the Union’s starting goalkeeper late in the 2015 season, it was the team’s most volatile position. Chris Seitz, Brad Knighton, Faryd Mondragón, Zac MacMath, Brian Sylvestre, John McCarthy, and most notoriously Raïs M’Bolhi had the job in the Union’s first six years.

When was the last time you thought about any of them? A long time ago, probably, unless you’ve actually cherished what Blake has done with the only pro team he’s ever played for.

The first time Blake takes the field this season, it will be his 276th Union game in all competitions. Just before halftime, he’ll surpass 25,000 minutes played with the club.

And he’ll do so, he told The Inquirer recently, with as much ambition in his soul as he’s ever had.

“Personally, it’s really good for me to find ways to be comfortable, but as well be uncomfortable,” he said. “To keep that consistent performance, because after being in the same environment for too long, complacency can kick in. I’ve always challenged myself to keep pushing myself, to stay hungry, and not get complacent.”

Learning leadership

For all Blake has done with his hands, and increasingly with his feet, what he’s done with his mind and voice have become just as important for the Union. The 33-year-old is the team’s vice captain, an unofficial but still important role.

When Alejandro Bedoya isn’t on the field, Blake gets the captain’s armband and gives the huddle speeches. That could happen more than ever this year if Bedoya’s role is reduced, as is expected.

“I’m just happy to be one of the leaders, to really share my experience, and help the younger guys, and to really be one of the guys to steady the ship,” Blake said.

“So for me, it’s an amazing feeling, something that I embrace. I’m still learning, and as I continue to learn, and get better at what I do, it’s been a journey — it’s been a great journey when I look back where I’m coming from.”

Where he came from includes being captain of Clarendon High and the University of Connecticut. You might think, then, that leadership came to him naturally. But he said it used to not.

“The fact that Jim [Curtin, the Union’s manager] would have seen something in me, means a lot to me,” Blake said, and he credited famed former UConn coach Ray Reid for the same thing.

“I’ve grown into the position,” Blake said. “It’s something I embrace. It’s never easy, but I accept the challenge and just try to be the best that I can.”

Leading two teams

Blake’s role this year includes more mentoring of young players than it has before. The Union moved on from veteran backup goalkeeper Joe Bendik, preferring to give young prospect Holden Trent a chance. Blake believes he’s ready for it.

“I’m really proud of him,” Blake said. “I’ve seen the growth in him from last year, and yeah, I think he deserves a chance. I’ve talked to him, I’ve tried to mentor him, [saying] ‘Listen, you just keep doing what you’ve been doing, and you’re going to get your chance.’ ”

That chance will likely come when Blake heads to Jamaica’s national team for two big events: the Concacaf Nations League final four in March, and the Copa América this summer.

It will be the Reggae Boyz’ first time in the Nations League final four, a long-awaited moment reached with a wild comeback win at Canada. The Copa América will be the hemisphere’s biggest stage before the 2026 World Cup, whose qualifying tournament Jamaica enters this June.

“They’re really, really motivated,” Blake said of the squad he captains, with teammates including Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey, West Ham United’s Michail Antonio, and the Union’s Damion Lowe.

“The way we finished 2023, with that win up in Toronto, I think that was big-time,” Blake said. “That will definitely help the team. We will have gained some momentum, and the vibe is good in the camp, and it’s something that we’re definitely looking to bring into 2024.”

Calling out Union ownership

Coming back to the Union, Blake’s empowerment now includes the ability to call out his own team in public — right up to the owner’s box. Earlier this month, Blake said some pointed words to ESPN about the Union’s lack of spending on stars.

“Is the club OK with just developing young players and selling, and being OK just getting into those big games but not taking the final step?” he said. “But if the ambition of the club is to really take the next step at some point, we’re going to have to make a decision to really go with the movement of the league.

“I’m not saying we need to splash big cash, because we might not have that, but making a few additions can be really important — because I think that will be the next step.”

Those words drew attention, but no apparent rebuke.

“I kind of stepped out a little bit — but you know, I’m here, I’ve been in Philly for 10 years, and this is my 11th season,” Blake told The Inquirer. “And I want to win. I want to win trophies. I’m not just here to be here, OK with just being here. I want to win trophies every year. Just making the playoffs isn’t enough.”

Blake then reiterated some of what he said before.

“Sometimes, it’s hard when these other teams are spending a little bit more,” he said. “I get it, we don’t have all this money to spend, but we still have to find a way to make it happen. Because the guys, we all want to win. … We’re not OK with just getting to these games and then [to] keep falling short.”

‘Everyone listens’

What did the locker room think of that? Curtin answered emphatically.

“I think when he speaks, everyone listens,” he said. “The staff certainly listens, the players in the locker room, their ears perk up. Just like when he speaks at halftime, it’s — OK, this is something we all should listen to.”

And yes, it did reach the owner’s box.

“Certainly, our owners listen to that as well,” said Curtin, who has his own history of aiming words that way. “And they know. I think Andre did it in a respectful way, in an asking-for-a-little-help kind of way, which is healthy.”

Neither Blake nor Curtin is asking the Union to back off its great work at developing young players. Just to top that work off with a little more stardust.

“I know our owners are committed to do that when they see that the moment is right, for sure,” Curtin said.

Then again, he’s been saying that for a lot longer than Blake has.

