The U.S. men’s soccer team notched another win in World Cup qualifying on Thursday, albeit by the minimum margin: 1-0 over El Salvador with a 52nd-minute goal from Antonee Robinson.

It should have been more, but as has so often been the case in this qualifying tournament, a lack of finishing touch left the Americans short of quality. And that started from the kickoff, as U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter gambled by starting Jesús Ferreira at striker instead of Ricardo Pepi.

Berhalter had planned for Ferreira to drop back a bit and pull El Salvador’s back line forward, creating space for wingers Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah to break free. That much happened in spades. But Ferreira missed two big chances in the first 20 minutes, including a touch over the crossbar from just off the goal line after a lovely buildup by Sergiño Dest and Weah.

The U.S. ended up with an 8-3 advantage in first-half shots — and El Salvador had one of the half’s best chances overall. In the 28th minute, Alex Roldán, brother of U.S. midfielder Cristian Roldan (they’re Seattle Sounders club teammates, too) blasted a shot inches wide from 18 yards.

Just as significant as Ferreira’s woes, Pulisic was subpar: 12-of-12 passing from 30 touches, but nine duels lost, one shot, and one chance created.

» READ MORE: USMNT faces four opponents in World Cup qualifying: El Salvador, Canada, Honduras, and Mother Nature

So it was a bit surprising that there were no substitutions at halftime, with Pepi and Brenden Aaronson among the options on the U.S. bench.

Within seven minutes, though, the pressure was released. Weah broke in from the right wing with some dribbling wizardry, forced a save from Mario Gonzalez, and Ferreira brought the ball down with a header into open space. Weah swung and missed, but Robinson was there and struck right down the middle.

In the 54th, Ferreira was provider again on a play that forced an even better Gonalez save: a full-stretch dive after Ferreira headed down to Weah 10 yards out.

While the fans in Columbus roared, everyone watching at home scrambled for a second screen. Jamaica, playing a man down, took a 1-0 lead at home over Mexico in a game that kicked off at the same time. Union goalkeeper Andre Blake watched from Jamaica’s net as Daniel Johnson scored on Mexico’s.

Then came the need for a third screen: In Honduras, a home team own goal gave Canada an early 1-0 lead in a meeting of the U.S.’ next two opponents.

Eventually, attention turned back to Columbus. Aaronson replaced Pulisic in the 65th as the U.S. sought a second goal, and two more subs arrived in the 72nd: Gyasi Zardes for Ferreira and Jordan Morris for Weah. It was Morris’ first major national team action since Nov. 20, 2019, after a series of brutal injuries. (He started in a friendly vs. Bosnia last December, but that was an exhibition for a MLS offseason training camp squad.)

But there was no second U.S. goal. In fact, the Americans didn’t register a shot from the 65th minute to the 84th.

It ended up not mattering. Kellyn Acosta replaced Yunus Musah in the 89th minute to close the game out, and after four minutes of stoppage time the game was over.

If it was a somewhat ugly score, it was miles better than what happened in Jamaica. Mexico scored in the 82nd and 83rd minutes, turning that game on its head and all but dooming the Reggae Boyz’ last World Cup hopes.

Now fans eager for qualification completion have to wait for Sunday, when the U.S. visits Canada in a clash of the two best teams in qualifying so far.

» READ MORE: Venezia aiming to sign U.S. national team striker Jordan Pefok