How to get tickets for Argentina-El Salvador at the Linc

Tickets for the Argentina-El Salvador game at Lincoln Financial Field on March 22 go on sale Thursday, the Eagles announced Saturday morning.

There will be no presale, just one window for everyone. An exact start time for sales wasn’t initially announced. It’s a near-certainty to be a sellout, between Argentina’s popularity and the big Salvadoran expat population in the northeast United States.

The game will kick off at 8 p.m. There’s no broadcast set yet, though there presumably will be one.

The reigning men’s World Cup champion, Argentina’s squad is likely to include superstar Lionel Messi, and many other big names such as Lautaro Martínez and Julián Alvarez. The Albiceleste will be getting ready for this summer’s Copa América in the United States, so the stars should be on hand.

If Messi does come, it will be his second visit to the region. He came last August with his club team, Inter Miami, and led the Herons to a 4-1 rout of the Union in the Leagues Cup at Subaru Park.

Messi is expected to miss Miami’s regular-season visit to Chester this year because the game will be June 15 — five days before the Copa América starts, and one day after Argentina plays a warmup game vs. Guatemala in Landover, Md.

Argentina was supposed to spend the March FIFA window in China, playing Ivory Coast and Nigeria. But the games were canceled amid an uproar over Messi not playing in an Inter Miami exhibition game in Hong Kong earlier this month, then playing in an exhibition in Japan a few days later. Messi was reportedly dealing with an adductor injury at the time.

Now Argentina will play in the U.S. instead. After the game here, it will face Nigeria at the Los Angeles Coliseum on March 25.