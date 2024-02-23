Lincoln Financial Field to host Arsenal vs. Liverpool on July 31

English Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool will meet at Lincoln Financial Field on July 31, adding another big game to the region’s soccer calendar.

Ticket sales start with a presale Monday at 9 a.m. on the event promoter’s website, tegsport.com.au. Ticket sales for the general public start Tuesday at 9 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The game will be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, and it’s likely to sell out. The two clubs have had huge American fan bases for decades.

Arsenal-Liverpool will be the second big soccer game of the year at the Linc, and coincidentally they were announced on back-to-back days. On Thursday, reigning men’s World Cup champion Argentina announced it will play El Salvador at the Eagles’ home on March 22.

Ticket information for that game isn’t available yet. With Lionel Messi and other stars likely to be involved, it’s also a near-certainty to sell out.

We won’t know which stars will play in Arsenal-Liverpool until closer to the time. It’s two weeks after the European Championship and Copa América, and European teams always make their big roster moves in the summer. Liverpool will also have a new manager, as famed boss Jurgen Klopp is stepping down after the season ends in May.

But if the teams were to show up here today, Arsenal would bring Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, and Declan Rice; and Liverpool would bring Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Domonik Szoboslai, and Luis Díaz.

Neither team has an American player, but Szoboslai will see two familiar faces if he comes to town. The Union’s Dániel Gazdag is a colleague on Hungary’s national team, and sporting director Ernst Tanner launched Szoboslai to fame at Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg in 2018.

(In fact, when Salzburg sold Szoboslai to sibling club RB Leipzig in 2021, the player it bought as a replacement was the Union’s Brenden Aaronson.)

Frankly, it won’t matter who’s on the field, because the fan bases are so big. Arsenal and Manchester United sold out MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., last year, and an Arsenal-Everton game in Baltimore in 2022 drew just under 40,000 fans. Liverpool hasn’t come to the U.S. since 2019, when it played at New York’s Yankee Stadium, Boston’s Fenway Park, and Notre Dame’s football stadium in South Bend, Ind.

