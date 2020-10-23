Orlando’s unbeaten streak is up to 12 games now, and the fourth-place Lions are within two points of third. They’ll be favored in this Florida derby game, not least because Miami star Gonzalo Higuaín is suspended. He got a red card after the final whistle of last Saturday’s loss to Montreal for arguing with a referee. But playmaker Rodolfo Pizarro will be back after a quarantine following his return from Mexico’s national team earlier in the month.