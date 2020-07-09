The Union played their opening game of Major League Soccer’s season-resuming tournament Thursday morning wearing names of police-killed victims instead of their own names.
All 23 players eligible to play Thursday — the 11 starters and 12 men on the bench — participated.
Defender Ray Gaddis, who serves on the board of the newly formed MLS Black Players For Change group, wore the name of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville EMT who was killed in her home in March. Protests in Philadelphia and nationwide have demanded that the police involved be arrested; they have not been yet.
Defender Mark McKenzie, also a member of the MLS Black Players group, wore the name of Tamir Rice, who was killed in 2014 in Cleveland.
Goalkeeper Andre Blake, a Black native of Jamaica who captains his country’s national team, wore the name of George Floyd, whose killing in May by Minneapolis police was the catalyst for this summer’s global outrage over police brutality and institutional racism.
Midfielder Jamiro Monteiro, a Black native of the Netherlands who plays for Cape Verde’s national team, wore the name of Alton Sterling, who was killed in Baton Rouge, La., in 2016.
Defender Jack Elliott, a white native of England with Scottish ancestry, wore the name of Eric Garner, who was killed in New York City in 2014.
Midfielder Cole Turner, a white native of Churchville, Md., wore the name of Freddie Gray, who was killed in Baltimore in 2015. Turner developed in the Union’s youth academy and backed out of a college commitment to the U.S. Naval Academy last July to turn pro.
Midfielder Ilsinho, a white native of Brazil, wore the name of Philando Castile, who was killed in Minneapolis in 2016.
Before the game, players from both the Union and NYCFC wore T-shirts with the message “Black Lives Matter” on the front. On the back, the detailed message included the phrase “I stand in solidarity with the Black community in the fight against systemic racism.”
Those actions followed a league-wide display of solidarity before Wednesday night’s tournament opener between Orlando City and Inter Miami. Black players from across the league ringed the field and raised black glove-covered fists while the starting players from both teams kneeled at the center circle for 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence.
As for the game, both teams understandably had their share of rust in a scoreless first half — compounded by temperatures in the high 80s with 84% humidity. It felt like 96 degrees on the field at kickoff, and only got worse from there.
Jamiro Monteiro and Kacper Przybylko had some good first-half chances with shots in the 28th and 44th minutes, respectively, but both sailed wide of the net. Przybylko’s best attempt on goal was a volley off a corner kick in the 20th that New York goalkeeper Sean Johnson saved easily.
The game is still ongoing, broadcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and local Fox Sports radio stations.