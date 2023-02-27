Joaquín Torres and Boston Scott showcase fancy footwork in Philadelphia sports

There’s a brotherhood of appreciation for ankle-breaking skills, because not only did Eagles running back Boston Scott retweet on his timeline a video featuring Union midfielder Joaquín Torres, he was also on hand to witness the moment live in Subaru Park.

After the Union’s 4-1 win, Scott congratulated the squad.

All athletes have to be able to move, but the ones that often have the greatest success are those who are quick on their feet and able to juke others almost out of their shoes.

As painful as the general memory of Super Bowl LVII is for most Eagles fans, certain moments stand out as times when they cheered with delight. Scott had an agility sequence of his own during the game.

Scott getting past one defender, then another trying to stop him could be compared to Torres of the Union doing similar this past weekend in the team’s opening match.

Of course, since it’s soccer, Torres had the ball at his feet while Scott gripped the football in his right arm.

As a former high school soccer player, Scott has a particular appreciation for the game. In fact, he’s a dual-sport athlete still, but in eSports, playing Rocket League, a game that combines elements of car racing and soccer.

Scott recently signed another contract with Dignitas, the team he’s connected to and plays for during the Eagles offseason.

He’s also supported the Union in different ways, such as banging the pregame drum, modeling in one of their kit launch events, and attending games during past seasons as a fan.

