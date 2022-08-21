LEEDS, England – Medford’s Brenden Aaronson tallied his first English Premier League goal on Sunday, scoring the opener in Leeds United’s 3-0 romp over Chelsea.

It was a remarkable piece of play, as Aaronson made a high-press run and stole the ball off Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy after Mendy took his time clearing it. The net was empty, and Aaronson calmly sent the ball in with a no-look flick along the goal line.

The Union alum came close to scoring in Leeds’ season opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers two weeks ago, but the play was later ruled an own goal. Now he is officially off the mark, and the goal could barely have come at a more significant time.

Not only is Aaronson the first American player ever to score a Premier League goal for an American manager — Leeds’ Jesse Marsch is a Wisconsin-born Princeton product — but it came in one of English soccer’s most famous rivalries. It fell dormant when Leeds spent nearly 20 years in lower leagues because of a financial collapse, but the Yorkshire club returned to the big time two years ago. This was Leeds’ first win over Chelsea in 20 years.

And it was a historic day for American soccer, as Aaronson joined fellow U.S. national team stars Tyler Adams and Hershey’s Christian Pulisic on the field. It was the first time since 2013 that three U.S. national team players featured in the same Premier League game.

Aaronson registered two shots, seven recoveries, and a handful of dazzling runs with the ball. Adams wrought havoc from his defensive midfield spot, with five recoveries, three interceptions, and 34-of-41 passing. Pulisic was a 63rd-minute substitute for Chelsea, registering 17 touches and one chance to score with a header that went awry.

Reports across England and the U.S. in recent days have said Pulisic could leave Chelsea, likely on loan, before the European transfer window closes on Sept. 1. Manchester United and Newcastle United are among the potential destinations for Pulisic, who is looking to secure regular playing time ahead of the World Cup.

