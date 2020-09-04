At this point, we’re getting used to him not being on the ball enough. But when Aaronson did get opportunities, he once again showed flashes of brilliance mixed with if-he-had-only-just execution. In addition to a dazzling dash through two Columbus defenders in the 26th minute, there was a play in the 51st minute when he received the ball from Alejandro Bedoya in the right side of the 18-yard box and was wide open but didn’t shoot. He should have, and he probably knows it.