While MLS, the NWSL, England’s Premier League and other leagues keep moving toward resuming, Germany’s Bundesliga heads into its fifth round of games since resuming in mid-May.
Here’s your viewer’s guide to what you’ll see on TV and online this weekend.
Friday, 2:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes)
Mönchengladbach’s acts of solidarity with protests over the police killing of George Floyd went beyond star forward Marcus Thuram taking a knee after scoring his first of two goals last Sunday.
“He got to the point,” manager Marco Rose told reporters in Germany after the game. “He made a sign against racism, one we all completely support, of course. I believe that everyone fully supports it, that everyone has the same thoughts he does.”
German soccer’s governing body said it would not punish any players for on-field protests.
Thuram now has four goals in four games, and his team sits in fourth place -- the last UEFA Champions League spot in the standings.
Saturday, 9:30 a.m. (Fox Sports 1, Fox Deportes)
Leverkusen enter the weekend tied on points with Mönchengladbach, but they might not end the weekend that way. Bayern have won all four of their games since the restart by a combined total of 13-2, including a 5-0 rout of Union Berlin last Saturday. Canadian left back Alphonso Davies has played a big role, adding two goals and seven chances created to his defensive work.
Saturday, 9:30 a.m. (Fox Sports 2, TUDN)
Along with watching Leipzig’s American midfielder Tyler Adams, keep an eye on his teammate, Timo Werner. Germany’s Bild and England’s Telegraph reported Thursday that the 24-year-old German forward is headed to Chelsea after the season for a $66.9 million transfer fee.
Also Saturday at 9:30 a.m.: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Mainz (Fox Soccer Plus), Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Hoffenheim (Fox Soccer Match Pass)
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 2, UniMás, TUDN)
Gio Reyna has been a second-half substitute in Dortmund’s last three games. It’s good that he’s playing regularly, but the wait continues for the 17-year-old American creator to get his first Bundesliga start.
Sunday, 7:30 a.m. (Fox Sports 1, Fox Deportes)
Bremen seem doomed to relegation at this point, which is too bad for American forward Josh Sargent. He’s been playing well lately, though he hasn’t scored a goal since the season resumed. In this game, he might run into Wolfsburg centerback and U.S. national team colleague John Brooks.
Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (Fox Sports 1, TUDN)
Schalke are a mess right now, with four straight losses, including at home to Bremen last Saturday. In 10th place with 37 points, they aren’t totally out of the Europa League race yet, but this game might be a must-win. If the skid continues, manager David Wagner -- a Germany native who played for the U.S. national team in the ’90s -- might land on the hot seat.
Sunday, noon (Fox Sports 1, Fox Deportes)
Not much to see here, to be honest, though 13th-place Augsburg are four points above the relegation spots.
Monday, 2:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes)
Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann makes his first trip back to the stadium where he became one of global soccer’s hottest coaching names. He was in charge of Hoffenheim from February of 2016 through last summer. He was first brought to Hoffenheim in 2010 by Union sporting director Ernst Tanner, who was in charge of Hoffenheim at the time.