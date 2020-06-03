The MLS Players Association announced Wednesday morning that its members have finally approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the league, clearing the way to resume games this summer with a tournament in Orlando.
Approval came through a vote held Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Before then, there were heated negotiations with the league over what concessions the coronavirus pandemic would force on the players.
Not all details of how the tournament will work are known yet, nor exactly what the players gave up in renegotiating a deal that was first struck in February.
For now, here is the statement from the MLSPA. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
MLS Players today ratified a new collective bargaining agreement, which will run through the 2025 season. Today’s vote also finalizes a plan to resume the 2020 season and provides Players with certainty for the months ahead. It allows our members to move forward and continue to compete in the game they love.
However, we recognize that we are all moving forward — as Players, as fans, as societies, as a world — into a future that looks much different than the one we envisioned a few months ago. There are problems we face collectively that are both more urgent, and more important, than competing on the field. We are grieving, we are fed up, we expect change, and we expect action.
This change won’t come on the field, but it will come partly through the force and determination of all who seek justice and equality. We hope our return to the field will allow fans a momentary release and a semblance of normalcy. We are committed as a group to doing all that we can — both as leaders in our sport as well as leaders in our communities — to help carry our countries, our communities, our league, and our sport forward.
Navigating the challenges of the past several months would not have been possible without the incredible dedication and leadership shown by our Executive Board and Bargaining Committee. Finally, none of what we do as Players would be possible without our Supporters Groups and fans, and we thank them for their continued support and solidarity.