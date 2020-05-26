The Bundesliga plays a midweek round of games this week, highlighted by a matchup of the top two teams in the standings.
Here’s your viewer’s guide to how to watch the action.
Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 1, Fox Deportes)
This is the game of the season just about every year: Germany’s two biggest teams doing battle at Dortmund’s 81,000-seat cauldron of a stadium. They’re at it again, with first-place Bayern four points ahead of second-place Dortmund. But this time, of course, the stands will be empty.
Bayern are fresh off a 5-2 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt in which stars Alphonso Davies, Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski all played big roles. Dortmund won 2-0 at Wolfsburg, with England’s Jadon Sancho leading the way. American teenager Gio Reyna was a second-half substitute after missing the last game injured.
Will Bayern extend their lead or will Dortmund tighten the title race?
Tuesday 2:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes)
Our last viewer’s guide said to keep an eye on Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz, and it was a good bet. He scored two goals for the second straight game, leading a 3-1 win at Borussia Mönchengladbach.
For Wolfsburg, 19-year-old California native Ulysses Llanez is in the traveling squad and could make his first team debut. The visitors are trying to hold on to sixth place, the last UEFA Europa League qualifying spot.
Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. (Fox Soccer Plus, TUDN)
This game could have Americans on both sides, in Bremen’s Josh Sargent and Mönchengladbach’s Fabian Johnson. But the emphasis is on could.
Sargent hasn’t played much this season for relegation-threatened Bremen but got a start on Saturday. Johnson has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, but reports from Germany have made it sound not too serious.
Mönchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram has been another good pick for this column’s players to watch. He has goals in back-to-back games, including a great one over the weekend.
Also Tuesday: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Freiburg, 2:30 p.m. (Fox Soccer Match Pass)
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 2, TUDN)
Leipzig’s Tyler Adams had a great game in Sunday’s 5-0 blowout win at Mainz, with a 28-for-28 passing day. It was Leipzig’s second-best individual passing performance in the team’s time in the Bundesliga.
Hertha impressed in Friday’s 4-0 derby win over city rival Union Berlin. Forward Vedad Ibišević, who grew up in St. Louis, had a goal and an assist.
Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes)
Düsseldorf, with American midfielder Alfredo Morales, blew a two-goal lead in the last 6 minutes of a 2-2 draw at Köln on Sunday. Schalke had it even worse, losing 3-0 at Augsburg on Sunday after last weekend’s 4-0 defeat at rival Dortmund.
At least U.S. stalwart Weston McKennie was good against Augsburg. He had 5 tackles, 3 clearances, 2 interceptions, 2 aerial duals won, and 1 chance created, and completed 57 of 63 passes. But he can’t do it alone.
Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. (Fox Soccer Plus, TUDN)
This game doesn’t have a lot of big names, but it does have two teams fighting for the last Europa League place. Ninth-place Hoffenheim (36 points) and 10th-place Köln (34) are within striking distance of Wolfsburg (39).
Also Wednesday: Augsburg vs. Paderborn, Union Berlin vs. Mainz (both 2:30 p.m., Fox Soccer Match Pass)