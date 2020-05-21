Philadelphia was the No. 2 ratings market in the entire country for Dortmund’s 4-0 rout of rival Schalke last weekend. If you tuned in, you saw why Dortmund are one of the world’s most entertaining teams — and why striker Erling Haaland is one of the world’s hottest prospects. The 19-year-old Norwegian now has 13 goals and 3 assists in just 12 games in black and yellow.