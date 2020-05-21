Germany’s Bundesliga continues action this weekend as the only major European soccer league to have resumed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a viewer’s guide to the games you’ll be able to watch.
Friday, 2:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes)
For the first time in 43 years, Berlin’s fabled Olympic Stadium hosts a Bundesliga derby between two teams from Germany’s capital. It’s Union’s first visit to the venue in the top flight. All the previous times Hertha has hosted Union, the teams were in the second division.
In this season’s first matchup, Union won at home, 1-0, in front of a wild crowd.
This time, there won’t be that spectacle because fans aren’t allowed to attend — the cost of resuming the season at all. But the game will still be a neat bit of history.
The last Berlin derby at the Olympic Stadium was Hertha vs. Tennis Borussia Berlin (yes, really), a team now in the fifth division, in the German Cup on Oct. 13, 1999. The venue’s last Bundesliga derby game was on April 16, 1977.
Saturday, 9:30 a.m. (Fox Sports 1, UniMás, TUDN)
Philadelphia was the No. 2 ratings market in the entire country for Dortmund’s 4-0 rout of rival Schalke last weekend. If you tuned in, you saw why Dortmund are one of the world’s most entertaining teams — and why striker Erling Haaland is one of the world’s hottest prospects. The 19-year-old Norwegian now has 13 goals and 3 assists in just 12 games in black and yellow.
Unfortunately, you didn’t see American prospect Gio Reyna. He was set to earn his first Bundesliga start, but he suffered a still-unspecified injury in pregame warmups. We’ll see if he’s healthy enough to go this weekend.
Wolfsburg’s squad includes American centerback John Brooks. He had a good game in a 2-1 win at Augsburg last weekend, with two tackles and a team-leading 93.4% pass completion rate.
Saturday, 9:30 a.m. (Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes)
Mönchengladbach jumped into third place last weekend with a good-looking 3-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt, though American winger Fabian Johnson didn’t play because of a muscle injury.
Leverkusen are led by 20-year-old playmaker Kai Havertz. His 12 goals and 8 assists this season have earned a not-too-secret admirer in Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
(By the way, the Bayer in the team’s name is the company that makes aspirin and other pharmaceuticals. The team was founded in 1904 by employees of the company.)
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 1, Fox Deportes)
Bayern’s Canadian left back phenom Alphonso Davies turned heads again last weekend, with a big-time performance in defense and attack. In this game, he might be matched up against Eintracht’s former U.S. national team right back Timothy Chandler.
Other games Saturday, all at 9:30 a.m.: Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen (Fox Soccer Plus), Paderborn vs. TSG Hoffenheim (Fox Soccer Match Pass)
Sunday, 7:30 a.m. (Fox Sports 1, TUDN)
Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (Fox Sports 1, Fox Deportes)
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. (Fox Sports 1, TUDN)
You’ll have to wake up early to catch Schalke’s U.S. national team midfielder Weston McKennie in the first game of this tripleheader.
The second game also features an American stalwart, Leipzig’s Tyler Adams. He unfortunately was stuck at right wingback in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Augusburg. Hopefully he’ll be allowed to play his natural central midfield position one of these days.
Düsseldorf’s Coatesville-born goalkeeper Zack Steffen is still out with a knee injury, probably for another few weeks. His team is stuck in third-from-last place, right on the wrong edge of the relegation zone.