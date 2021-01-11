Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. (NBCSN)
Nearly three and a half years since Manchester United last stood atop the English Premier League, the moment has come for the Red Devils to return to the summit. A win at 16th-place Burnley will put Marcus Rashford and company in first place for the first time since September 2017.
Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)
It was impressive enough that Palmeiras won the first leg of this Copa Libertadores semifinal on River Plate’s turf. But to see the Brazilian club go to Buenos Aires and lay down a 3-0 rout was stunning. Now the scene shifts to Palmeiras’ home in Sao Paulo, with the club 90 minutes away from a berth in the final — which will be played in Brazil’s grandest soccer shrine, the Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.
Wednesday, 1 p.m. (NBCSN, Universo)
Downingtown’s Zack Steffen has won all seven games he has played at goalkeeper for Manchester City so far, including three in a row this month. But starter Ederson has recovered from COVID-19 now, and should be back on the field soon. City manager Pep Guardiola said this week that Steffen has played well enough to be the No. 1 down the road. Will he get one more Premier League game before returning to the bench?
Wednesday, 5:15 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)
The second Copa Libertadores semifinal is wide open after a scoreless draw in Boca’s home leg in Buenos Aires. There will be pressure on both teams: Santos to win at home, and Boca to reach a final that arch-rival River almost certainly won’t be in — which improves Boca’s odds of winning it all.
Thursday, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)
There’s a title race in the Netherlands, with the top four teams separated by three points. Ajax is in first and just boosted its attack by signing striker Sebastian Haller from West Ham United. He’ll be fed by wingers Dusan Tadic and Quincy Promes, and backed up by a midfield that includes young Mexican star Edson Alvarez.