Downingtown’s Zack Steffen has won all seven games he has played at goalkeeper for Manchester City so far, including three in a row this month. But starter Ederson has recovered from COVID-19 now, and should be back on the field soon. City manager Pep Guardiola said this week that Steffen has played well enough to be the No. 1 down the road. Will he get one more Premier League game before returning to the bench?