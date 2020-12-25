“Everyone that’s involved in this property, from Jeff and myself to obviously the talent, but behind the scenes [also], is a fan of the sport and grew up with the sport,” he said. “I think that helps the understanding that the European Champions League fan is also a fan of the Brazilian league and MLS. ... Our audience clearly is watching MLS, and we’re not going to put our heads in the sand and pretend it doesn’t exist. It exists and we’re going to talk about it.”