Gotham FC’s Oct. 6 home game against the Washington Spirit has been moved to Subaru Park as part of celebrations of Carli Lloyd’s final season as a player.

““We are honored to provide Carli an opportunity to play one of her final matches in front of her friends, family, and hometown fans,” Gotham FC’s chairperson and majority owner Tammy Murphy said in a statement. “She is a true legend in the sport and has inspired an entire generation of players to play with strength and determination. It is my privilege on behalf of ownership and the entire Gotham FC community to provide her the send-off she deserves.”

(Tammy Murphy’s husband, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, is also part of Gotham’s ownership group.)

It’s the second time that the two clubs have collaborated this year. The first was in May, when the Union offered to host the NWSL Challenge Cup final at Subaru Park if the game needed to be moved from Portland, Ore., for pandemic reasons. The game ended up staying in the Rose City.

You can be sure that the Union’s work with Gotham has gotten attention around the NWSL. And if the game draws a big crowd, it will get a lot of attention for Philadelphia as a potential NWSL expansion market.

Single-game tickets will go on sale starting Sept. 16. Gotham season ticket-holders and groups can get tickets for this game, another game, credit in their account, or a refund of the value.

“Carli has made her city proud on an international stage and inspired passion for the game in children of all ages,” Union president Tim McDermott said. “We look forward to partnering with Gotham FC to host her Philly farewell.”

It will, believe it or not, be Lloyd’s first time playing for a club team in a Philadelphia-area pro sports venue. Though the Delran native has played for the U.S. national team many times at Lincoln Financial Field and Subaru Park, the closest Lloyd has come for a club game was Rutgers University’s Yurcak Field in Piscataway, N.J. Gotham played at Lloyd’s alma mater under the club’s old name, Sky Blue FC, from 2009 to ‘19. Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., became the team’s new home this spring.

“I am beyond thankful to Gotham FC and the Philadelphia Union for making this happen,” Lloyd said. “To have the opportunity to play in front of my home crowd on the club level will be an amazing memory.”

Lloyd and other dignitaries from Gotham and the Union gathered Thursday afternoon at Subaru Park for a news conference to make the official announcement.

Lloyd was on club teams early in her career that visited the old Philadelphia Independence in Women’s Professional Soccer, the league that preceded the current National Women’s Soccer League. But she did not play in any of the four games the Independence hosted against her clubs: Sky Blue in 2010 and the Atlanta Beat in 2011.

She missed Sky Blue’s two games here in 2010, June 6 and July 24, because of a broken ankle, though she was in attendance for the June 6 contest. In 2011, she missed Atlanta’s June 4 visit while preparing for the World Cup, and was suspended due to yellow-card accumulation for a July 31 visit where she was honored alongside World Cup players from both teams in a pregame ceremony.

A number of players from those games are still in Lloyd’s orbit. Amy Rodriguez, who starred for the Independence back then, is likely to play for the North Carolina Courage against Lloyd on Sept. 25 at Red Bull Arena. (That game will be the first on the sideline for Gotham’s new manager Scott Parkinson.)

Lori Lindsey, another Independence player from back then, broadcasts some of Lloyd’s games on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network — and might be on the call for the game here, which will be nationally televised on CBSSN.

Estelle Johnson, a stalwart of the Independence’s back line, is now one of Lloyd’s teammates. Heather Mitts, one of Lloyd’s teammates in Atlanta in 2011 (and with the national team for years), will surely be in the stands in Chester. And one of Lloyd’s old Sky Blue teammates, Yael Averbuch West, is now Gotham’s general manager.

There were some other notable names from within earshot of Philadelphia on that Sky Blue team, too: Garden State stars Christie Pearce Rampone (Point Pleasant) and Heather O’Reilly (New Brunswick), and Paoli, Pa.,-bred goalkeeper Kristin Luckenbill.

It will be true again this time when Gotham comes to Chester. Defender Erica Skroski hails from Galloway Township, N.J.; defender Gina Lewandowski is from Coopersburg, Pa.; midfielder Kenie Wright is from Mount Laurel, N.J.; and midfielder Nicole Baxter is from Pennington, N.J.

