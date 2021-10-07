There were, without question, more important matters on everyone’s mind as the players took the field and the fans came through the gates at Subaru Park on Wednesday night.

But the fact that they were at Subaru Park at all was a reminder that Gotham FC’s move of its game against the Washington Spirit to the Union’s home was planned to be a celebration of Carli Lloyd, as the final weeks of the Delran, N.J., native’s playing career wind down.

All of Gotham’s players wore shirts during pregame warmups with Lloyd’s name and perennial No. 10 on the back. During the traditional starting lineup photo before kickoff, they all surrounded her, turned their backs to the cameras and pointed at her or her name as she faced forward.

And of course, there were deafening cheers for Lloyd from the crowd of 9,532 whenever she was near the ball. Which she was often, with 42 touches, 3 shots, and 7 duels won.

But the game ended scoreless. Gotham (6-5-8, 26 points) remained in seventh place in the standings, one point behind Washington for the last playoff spot.

