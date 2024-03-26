Catarina Macario and Mallory Swanson return to the USWNT, and Lily Yohannes, 16, comes aboard

U.S. national team roster announcements, whether for the men or the women, always get attention. But Tuesday’s reveal of the women’s squad ahead of next month’s SheBelieves Cup got an especially big spotlight.

The first headline is Catarina Macario and Mallory Swanson are back after excruciatingly long injury absences.

Macario hasn’t played for the national team since April 12, 2022 — at Subaru Park, of all places — because she suffered an ACL tear in her left knee just under two months later. No single U.S. player caused more “what-if” debates around last year’s World Cup than the 24-year-old forward, whose mix of playmaking and scoring skills is special.

Swanson hasn’t played for the national team since rupturing the patella tendon in her left knee during a U.S. game last April 8. The winger, who turns 26 next month, was also sorely missed at the World Cup, for her big-game experience and shooting eye from the wing.

Both players returned to action with their clubs in recent weeks, and in quite some fashion. Macario scored for England’s Chelsea six minutes into her first game on March 3, and has two goals and two assists in five games. Swanson has started each of the Chicago Red Stars’ two games in the new NWSL season, with a combined three shots and 24-of-30 passing.

Yet as big as it will be to see this duo back, it’s not the only headline — and in terms of the U.S. team’s long-term health, it might not be the biggest.

The newest young phenom

Interim manager Twila Kilgore and full-time-manager-in-waiting Emma Hayes pulled a rabbit out of their hat by convincing 16-year-old rising star Lily Yohannes to join this squad.

A midfield playmaker for Dutch club Ajax, Yohannes was born in northern Virginia, then moved to Amsterdam at age 10 with her family. Her talents playing with a local boys’ team were such that Ajax invited her in at age 13; she earned a spot on its women’s reserve team at 15.

Yohannes was offered a pro deal last April, and the choice to pick it over a potential U.S. college degree was a big one. But her father Daniel told Yahoo Sports last November that the decision was ultimately “crystal clear.”

As Yohannes started playing regularly for Ajax, including in the Champions League, it was unclear whether the U.S. team was recruiting her. The Americans didn’t really need a 16-year-old right then, even one of Yohannes’ talents, with the top contenders for the World Cup pretty clear.

Nor did the Netherlands at that point, with a squad full of players at Europe’s top clubs. After the tournament, though, they were ready to move.

It seemed to be paying off. Manager Andries Jonker told Dutch TV network NOS in late January that Yohannes “has indicated that she would like to play for the Netherlands,” and that the “procedure is now underway and all possible steps are being taken.” On Sunday, Jonker said it again, this time to ESPN, adding: “I assume that the chance is quite high.”

But he also conceded that he hadn’t spoken to Yohannes yet.

Right on cue

It just so happened that Chelsea — the club Hayes will leave in June — started a Champions League series vs. Ajax last week. Chelsea won the first game in Amsterdam, 3-0, and will host the finale on Wednesday in London. (Yohannes is suspended because of yellow card accumulation.)

Hayes insisted in a news conference before the opener that she wouldn’t try to recruit Yohannes when they crossed paths.

“No, absolutely not,” she said. “I’m here for Chelsea, and I don’t influence those things at this time. Whatever she decides in her future, that’s for her and her family to decide.”

We’ll see what Kilgore reveals in a news conference later on Tuesday.

Calling Yohannes (or any dual national) into a training camp for friendlies doesn’t tie her to the U.S. program. Nor would playing in the friendlies do so. Only playing in official competitions — a World Cup, Olympics, or Concacaf regional event — would.

But Yohannes’ joining the U.S. for now is a big deal.

As for the rest of the squad, Rose Lavelle and Lynn Williams are injured, and Becky Sauerbrunn was left out of a younger defensive group. That unit includes 21-year-old centerback Eva Gaetino, who left Notre Dame in February to join France’s Paris Saint-Germain — the same path followed by Korbin Albert a year ago.

USWNT SheBelieves Cup roster

Goalkeepers (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (8): Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave), Crystal Dunn (Gotham FC), Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal, England), Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (Gotham FC)

Midfielders (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Lindsey Horan (Lyon, France), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC), Lily Yohannes (Ajax, Netherlands)

Forwards (6): Catarina Macario (Chelsea, England), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars)

SheBelieves Cup schedule

This year’s tournament is a different format from years past: semifinals and a final instead of a round-robin.

The U.S. will play Japan and Canada will play Brazil in the semifinal doubleheader at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 6, where more than 39,000 tickets have already been sold for the Americans’ first visit since 2016. The final doubleheader is set for Columbus’ Lower.com Field on April 9.

Saturday, April 6

12:30 p.m.: United States vs. Japan (TNT, Universo, Max, Peacock)

3:30 p.m.: Brazil vs. Canada (Universo, Max, Peacock)

Tuesday, April 9

4 p.m.: Whichever game the U.S. isn’t in, even if it’s the final (TBS, Universo, Max, Peacock)

7 p.m.: United States vs. TBD (TBS, Universo, Max, Peacock)