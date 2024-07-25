Union wunderkind Cavan Sullivan meets fans, serves chicken tenders at Raising Cane’s event

Eight days after making history at Subaru Park, Cavan Sullivan etched his name in the record books in a different way Thursday.

The 14-year-old Union midfielder partnered with Raising Cane’s for a fan event at the restaurant chain’s Temple University location. Sullivan became the youngest professional athlete to appear in a major North American sports league during the Union’s 5-1 win over the New England Revolution last Wednesday, and now, he is the youngest person to partner with Cane’s.

A pack of Union fans lined up outside the restaurant more than half an hour before the event began. Sullivan, hardly older than many of the supporters in attendance, was pleasantly surprised at the turnout. He couldn’t help but ask, “How many kids are out here?” after looking at the crowd.

“It was awesome,” Sullivan said. “I didn’t expect a full line to be outside the door, so … it was pretty cool.”

Sullivan dribbled a soccer ball into the restaurant for his grand entrance, before hopping behind the counter and learning how to work the register. He took orders from a few young fans, and last in line was a surprise attendee: Quinn Sullivan, Cavan’s older brother and Union teammate.

Cavan rated his customer service a “nine out of ten on Yelp,” to which Quinn chirped back that his personal experience was far below that mark. As for Cavan’s comfortability on camera and around fans, though, Quinn was impressed.

“Public speaking is difficult, but it comes easy for him,” the elder Sullivan said.

Added Cavan: “I wasn’t a child actor or anything like that, [but] I’ve always been comfortable with people around and watching me.”

The Sullivan brothers helped in the kitchen, too, frying some chicken tenders and assembling a few meals. Cavan said his work at the register was “weak” and didn’t hold his cooking skills in much higher regard, but noted his enjoyment of media opportunities in Philly.

The Norristown native also shared some thoughts about the beginning of his professional career. Union coach Jim Curtin has talked at length about the club’s detailed development plan for their teenage sensation, and by the sound of it, the 14-year old is on board.

“It’s just the start of my journey,” Sullivan said. “Being so young, there’s a lot of development and a lot of work that has to go into it. But Philadelphia fans and the club and everything about it, it’s only going to help me. I’m proud to be here, excited to be here.”

Quinn plans to be a big part of that development as well.

“I’m excited for what the future holds for [Cavan],” he said. “I’m always going to stay on him and make sure he keeps improving.”

Cavan has a chance to make his Leagues Cup debut on Saturday, when the Union host Charlotte at Subaru Park (8 p.m., MLS Season Pass, Apple TV) for their opening group stage game.