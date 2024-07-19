Cavan Sullivan could play again for the Union in their next game, against Nashville

Teen phenom Cavan Sullivan will be on the game day squad again for the Union when they host Nashville SC on Saturday at Subaru Park (7:30 p.m., Apple TV).

“He deserves to be in the in the 20 again, so he will be,” manager Jim Curtin said in his game day eve news conference Friday, referring to the number of players on game days.

The 14-year-old made his MLS debut in Wednesday’s 5-1 win over New England, breaking the league’s 20-year-old record for its youngest player and becoming the youngest person to play in any major North American pro sports league.

Sullivan held his own in his 10 minutes on the field, showing speed, skill, and a nice little passing combination with his older brother, Quinn. If you wanted to see what the hype was all about, you got it.

But he undoubtedly benefited from two outside factors: the rout already had been decided when he entered, and New England wasn’t very good. Curtin didn’t mind acknowledging the first part, though he left the second part alone out of politeness.

“Yes, the game was comfortable at that moment,” Curtin said, “but as time goes by, and he continues to do well and builds more trust with the staff and his teammates and gets better and better, we’re not going to be scared to throw him back out there shortly. And whether a game’s competitive, close, we’re up, we’re down the goal, whatever it might be, he can leave an impact on the on the game because he’s a great player.”

There’s no guarantee Sullivan will play with the first team every game from now on, nor should there be. Curtin said Sullivan will still play for the Union’s reserves at times to get regular minutes, while practicing with the first team during the week.

“Each week will be a new week,” Curtin said. “We’re always going to try and bring in players to to help the roster, to upgrade in certain areas on the field, but Cavan’s done his job and then some already as a 14-year-old.”

Adeniran to debut

Newly acquired striker Sam Adeniran is expected to make his Union debut Saturday, jumping right in after the team acquired him from St. Louis City SC in a small cash trade.

Adeniran scored 12 goals last year, but a clash with the coaching staff last year led to him wanting out, and the Union stepped in to make a deal. It’s a short-term signing because Adeniran is out of contract after this year, but Curtin is fine with that.

“He’s all of 6-foot-5, strong in the air, and right away through the data, he’s our fastest player, and it’s not close,” Curtin said. “He not only has the ability to get in behind, but has, for a big guy, really soft feet and can finish around the goal.”

Adeniran’s fitting in should be helped by the Union and St. Louis playing similar high-pressing styles. The 25-year-old also has a brother who’s at Villanova’s law school, which will help with settling off the field.

“We see a natural fit for us,” Curtin said. “He’ll be involved for sure, and I’ve told him that already. I want to keep things simple — he’s been here for two days, you don’t want to overload him with information.”

Women’s soccer comes to town

On Sunday, Subaru Park will host the first of two games it’s got on deck in the NWSL’s new summer tournament against Mexican clubs. The Washington Spirit will face Mexico’s Chivas at 5 p.m., then Gotham FC will “host” Washington on July 28.

The league has stopped its regular season for the Olympics, with a record 56 players over in France. They’re spread across 11 of the tournament’s 12 teams, with Spain the only outlier. (If Gotham’s Esther González wasn’t out with a foot injury, it might have been 12-for-12.)

Though many big-name stars won’t be here, fans will still see familiar faces. Washington has Williamstown native (and longtime Union fan) Brittany Ratcliffe and Pottstown native Nicole Barnhart; U.S. veterans Aubrey Kingsbury, Andi Sullivan, and Ashley Hatch; and Penn State product Kate Wiesner.

Spirit manager Jonatan Giráldez also is a story: he just arrived at the club after leading Barcelona, the team that has produced many of Spain’s stars, to three Spanish championships and two Champions League titles.

Gotham has a slew of Olympians, and seemingly just as many injuries. Sadly, fans likely won’t get to see González. They definitely won’t see U.S. star Kelley O’Hara, who has a knee issue and will retire at the end of the year; and Havertown’s Sinead Farrelly, who retired in June because of long-term concussion effects.

But creative midfielder Yazmeen Ryan should be here, as should Brazilian right back Bruninha, who made last year’s World Cup team but not the Olympic squad.

Chivas is led by entertaining veteran forward Alicia Cervantes, who has helped the club to two titles and played 10 times for Mexico’s national team.

Tickets for both games are available on the Union’s website. Broadcasts will be available free via CBS Sports’ Golazo Network, which is available through the CBS Sports app on a wide range of platforms. Washington-Chivas also will be televised on TUDN, Univision’s cable sports channel.

