You might know about the big teams in Mexico’s league, but you might not have heard of Mazatlán until now. That’s OK, because the team didn’t exist until a few weeks ago. The owners of Monarcas Morelia, a longtime Mexican stalwart, moved the team 470 miles across the country this summer and rebranded it. At least the team has some familiar players in Chilean midfielder Jorge Valdivia and former Union forward Fernando Aristeguieta. Toluca is led by veteran midfielder Rubens Sambueza.