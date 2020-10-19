For the Champions League, there will be live games on CBS Sports Network and the flagship CBS broadcast channel later in the season, but there won’t be to start. Instead, CBS Sports Network will air a whip-around show during the 3 p.m. kickoff slot on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, when there are six games at the same time. The show starts at 2:30 p.m. and signs off at 5:15 p.m. It will be available live online through CBS All Access.