Salzburg, led by American manager Jesse Marsch, kicks off another season’s run in Europe with a Champions League qualifying playoff trip to Israel. The world will be watching to see which young prospects will be the team’s next great exports, following Erling Haaland’s move to Borussia Dortmund and Takumi Minamino’s move to Liverpool. And yes, the Union will tune in, for lots of reasons. Jim Curtin will be rooting for Marsch, his old friend; Ernst Tanner will be rooting for his old team; and Brenden Aaronson will be casting an eye on one of the many European teams closely scouting him.