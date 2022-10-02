In the wake of the Union’s worst loss of the season, manager Jim Curtin did all the things he usually does. He apologized to the fans who traveled to the 4-0 rout at Charlotte FC and the fans who watched at home; he stepped around blaming anyone individually for his team’s poor play; and he promised better in next Sunday’s regular season finale against Toronto FC (2:30 p.m., TV TBD).

“As a team, we didn’t play well,” Curtin said. “From our forwards not holding the ball up to our midfield being loose with passes to our back line, we weren’t strong enough on the night. Part of it is they made it hard on us; part of it is we only had three or four guys put a good shift in.”

This was no ordinary loss, though, and not just because of the score.

Kai Wagner drew two yellow cards, meaning he’ll miss the Toronto game. It will be the first Union game he misses this year, and he probably has just a few left with a move to Europe likely this winter.

Potentially worse is a cheekbone injury Jack Elliott suffered during the second half. Curtin said Elliott was to get an X-ray at the facility inside Bank of America Stadium before leaving and might have to wear a face mask in upcoming games.

If he has to miss any time, Brandan Craig is the only centerback able to step in, and he has played just three minutes with the Union’s first team so far.

It will make Elliott’s omission from the list of finalists for MLS Defender of the Year even more notable. Each team could only nominate two candidates. The Union put up Kai Wagner, of course, and picked Jakob Glesnes over Elliott at centerback.

Then there is Alejandro Bedoya’s absence. It made sense to hold him out of a game on artificial turf that was expected to be played in a hurricane’s remnants — before Ian arrived and left early. But, still, the Union’s captain now has missed three weeks of games, and the Union dropped points in the two that mattered: this one and the Sept. 18 scoreless tie at Atlanta.

It’s one thing for the Union’s defense to struggle without Bedoya. But even his critics must acknowledge the attack has gone silent without him. Jack McGlynn and Leon Flach are both good individually, but something is missing from the whole when Bedoya isn’t there.

“We talked about, before the game, guys not trying to do more on the field soccer-wise, but maybe leadership-wise, everybody taking a stronger and a bigger role,” Curtin said. “We wanted to make tonight, though, the last time we went on the road all season and we didn’t get the job done.”

In fact, it might be more than one something. Along with missing Bedoya’s two-way game in central midifield, his absence affects how much the Union’s right back can get forward in attacking play. That will become even more important if Olivier Mbaizo returns to the starting lineup next week, which he presumably will.

Nobody in blue and gold is panicking. Again, in case any fans need reminding, the Union aren’t the Phillies. The worst the Union can finish is second in the East and third leaguewide, and a win by any margin against Toronto will clinch first in the conference.

“I know how they’ll respond next week,” Curtin promised. “In our last six [games before Charlotte] we go 5-0-1, so tonight was not us, and we know that we’re [angry] about it. We have to end the season the right way in front of our fans against Toronto.”

Supporters’ Shield standings

The first tiebreaker is total wins, which means LAFC takes the trophy if they finish tied on points with the Union. The second tiebreaker is goal difference, and if LAFC and Montreal finish tied, LAFC has a commanding lead there.

1. Los Angeles FC, 64 points (20-8-4, +28 goal differnece)

2. Union, 64 points (18-5-10, +42)

3. CF Montréal, 62 points (19-9-5, +11)

Upcoming games to watch

Sunday: New York City FC vs. Orlando City, 1 p.m. (ESPN+); Portland Timbers vs. Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m. (6abc, ESPN Deportes)

Wednesday: Charlotte FC vs. Columbus, 7 p.m. (ESPN+); Inter Miami vs. Orlando City, 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Oct. 9: Union vs. Toronto FC, 2:30 p.m. (TV TBD); Inter Miami vs. CF Montreal, 2:30 p.m. (TV TBD); Los Angeles FC vs. Nashville SC, 5 p.m. (TV TBD)­