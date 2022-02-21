Chelsea vs. Lille

Tuesday, 3 p.m. (CBS3, Galavisión)

When CBS decided to put UEFA men’s Champions League round of 16 games on its big broadcast network, the possibility of games like this was a big reason why.

CBS executives will be hoping as much as U.S. national team fans do that Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Lille’s Tim Weah play for their respective clubs. Let’s see, too, if the local CBS affiliates for the players’ hometowns — Hershey for Pulisic and New York for Weah — pay attention.

Villarreal vs. Juventus

Tuesday, 3 p.m. (UniMás, TUDN, Paramount+)

Of the three Americans who could play in the Champions League on Tuesday, the one most likely to play significant minutes is Juventus’ Weston McKennie. If he matches up against Villarreal and Argentina star Giovani Lo Celso, that could be a great duel.

France vs. Netherlands

Tuesday, 3:10 p.m. (beIN Sports Xtra)

The Tournoi de France wraps up with a clash of star European strikers, as France’s Marie-Antoinette Katoto faces the Netherlands’ Vivianne Miedema. France has beaten Finland 5-0 and Marta’s Brazil 2-1 so far, while the Dutch have tied Brazil 1-1 and beaten the Netherlands 3-0. Brazil plays Finland in Tuesday’s earlier game (12:30 p.m., beIN Sports Xtra).

Club de Foot Montréal vs. Santos Laguna

Tuesday, 8 p.m. (FS2, TUDN)

Now attention turns to the Concacaf Champions League’s round of 16. Santos won the first leg of this series 1-0 in Mexico, which is a manageable deficit for Montréal.

It’s Santos’ first visit to venerable old Olympic Stadium since 2009, when over 55,000 fans watched the then-second division Montreal Impact upset Santos 2-0. That game was the first leg of a series Montreal ultimately lost by one goal. The same score this time would send the home team through.

Also Tuesday: León vs. Guastatoya, 10:15 p.m. (FS2, TUDN; León won 2-0 at Guastatoya in the first leg.)

Spain vs. Canada

Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

After tying England 1-1 and beating Germany 1-0, Canada gets its biggest test yet in its Arnold Clark Cup finale. England plays Germany later Wednesday to wrap up the tournament (2:30 p.m., Paramount+).

Liverpool vs. Leeds United

Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. (Peacock)

Manchester City’s surprising loss at Tottenham on Saturday means there’s suddenly an English Premier League title race again. Liverpool can pull within three points of City with a win here.

Atlético Madrid vs. Manchester United

Wednesday, 3 p.m. (CBS3, Univision, TUDN)

If you like sports villains, this game is for you: a matchup of Atlético Madrid’s Luis Suárez vs. Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also Wednesday: Benfica vs. Ajax, 3 p.m. (Galavisión, Paramount+)

New York City FC vs. Santos de Guápiles

Wednesday, 6 p.m. (FS2, TUDN)

NYCFC took care of business in the first leg of this series, winning 2-0 in Costa Rica. The second leg is the Pigeons’ home game, but it won’t be played in New York — or anywhere near it. Concacaf ruled that the fields at Yankee Stadium, NYCFC’s usual home, and the Mets’ Citi Field don’t meet regulations; and Red Bull Arena is unavailable.

So where will the game be? In Los Angeles, at LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium. Because New York visits the Galaxy this weekend for their MLS season opener, City got permission to play the game out west and spend a few extra days in the L.A. area.

Colorado Rapids vs. Comunicaciones

Wednesday, 8:15 p.m. (FS2, TUDN)

Comunicaciones, of Guatemala, won the first leg of this series at home 1-0 with an 89th-minute blast by Karel Espino. Colorado should win its home game and take the series, but as that goal showed, you can never quite know for sure in Concacaf.

United States vs. Iceland

Wednesday, 9 p.m. (ESPN2, PrendeTV)

The two best teams in the SheBelieves Cup so far meet to conclude the tournament. The U.S. got its attack in gear on Sunday with a 5-0 win over New Zealand, while Iceland followed a 1-0 win over the Kiwis with a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic. New Zealand and the Czechs meet in Wednesday’s earlier game (6 p.m., ESPN3).

Pumas UNAM vs. Saprissa

Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. (FS1, TUDN)

Saprissa played Mexico City’s Pumas to a 2-2 tie in the first leg. The winner here will face the New England Revolution, which advanced past Haiti’s Cavaly AS on a forfeit because Cavaly couldn’t get the visas needed to enter the United States.

Real Sociedad vs. RB Leipzig

Thursday, 12:45 p.m. (Galavisión, Paramount+)

The first leg of this Europa League series was also a 2-2 tie. Let’s see if the second leg is equally open, as Leipzig’s Tyler Adams gets a great test from Sociedad playmakers Mikel Merino, David Silva and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Bodø/Glimt vs. Celtic

Thursday, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+, TUDN.com)

Bodø/Glimt caused quite a stir in the Europa Conference League last week by winning at Scotland’s Celtic 3-1. The Norwegian club now comes home to try to finish off one of the most famous teams in the field.

Napoli vs. Barcelona

Thursday, 3 p.m. (UniMás, TUDN, Paramount+)

The first leg of this Europa League series was a 1-1 tie in Barcelona that lived up to the star-studded hype. Now the scene shifts to Naples, where the crowd at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona should be raucous for the deciding leg of a clash between two of the Argentine legend’s former clubs.

Rangers vs. Borussia Dortmund

Thursday, 3 p.m. (Galavisión, Paramount+)

There wasn’t a bigger surprise in all of Europe last week — and there have been few bigger all season — than Rangers’ 4-2 win at Dortmund in the first leg of this Europa League series. Dortmund faces a huge task in Glasgow to come from behind.

Seattle Sounders vs. Motagua

Thursday, 10:45 p.m. (FS2, TUDN)

Motagua held Seattle to a scoreless tie in the first game of this CCL series in Honduras.

Also Thursday: Cruz Azul vs. Forge FC, 8:30 p.m. (FS2, TUDN; Cruz Azul won 1-0 at Forge in the first leg.)