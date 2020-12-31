2021 has the potential to be a landmark year for Bremen’s Josh Sargent. The 20-year-old U.S. national team striker has finally locked down a starting role for his club and is No. 2 on the team in chances created per game. Unfortunately, he’s scored just three goals this season, but then again no one on 13th-place Bremen has scored much. If he keeps playing well, he’ll give the U.S. a big boost in a year full of big games.