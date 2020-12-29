The Union will sell centerback Mark McKenzie to Belgian club KRC Genk, multiple sources tell The Inquirer.
News of the deal broke Monday night when two Belgian newspapers, Het Belang van Limburg and Nieuwsblad, said the deal was close to done. The Union have kept quiet, knowing that McKenzie has had many suitors. The loudest was Scotland’s Celtic, which had a bid of nearly $4 million rebuffed. There was also reported interest from English and German teams.
The transfer fee isn’t known yet, but since the Union turned down Celtic’s bid, it’s a safe bet that they’re going to make more money from Genk.
McKenzie, 21, moves on after three seasons in MLS. Born in the Bronx, N.Y., and raised in Newark, Del., he attended the Union’s youth academy high school in Wayne, then spent one year of college at Wake Forest. He turned pro at the start of 2018, and scouts were already raving about him. They were quickly proven right: Of the 59 games McKenzie played here, he played every minute in 55 of them.
His stock with the U.S. national team also rose fast. In May 2019, he captained the Americans at the Under-20 World Cup, and nine months later, he earned his first senior cap. On Dec. 9, he earned his second, playing alongside former Union teammate Brenden Aaronson.
McKenzie grew off the field as much as he did on it. He was a leader of the Union’s antiracism campaign this year, developing a strong voice on camera and on social media.
Genk is in second place in Belgium’s first division, a league that many Americans call home. The biggest names are goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, who plays for first-place Club Brugge, and centerback Matt Miazga, who’s at traditional power Anderlecht.
Genk won the Belgian league in 2019 and reached European tournaments seven times in the 2010s. Last season, the club played in the Champions League group stage, but hit a rough patch domestically and finished seventh. So it’s not in Europe right now, but it’s on track to return next year.
Just as importantly, Genk has a long track record of developing big-time talent. Alumni include three of the Belgian national team’s stars: Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, and Aston Villa’s Christian Benteke.
Jamaican national team winger Leon Bailey played there before a $15 million move to Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen in 2017. Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo, this year’s MLS MVP, spent four years at Genk before joining the Reds in March 2019 for $11 million.
In the last two years, Genk has made five sales for eight-figure transfer fees, three to English Premier League clubs and two to Italian Serie A stalwart Atalanta. The biggest deal was Norwegian central midfielder Sander Berge to Sheffield United for $28.8 million.
Belgian winger Leandro Trossard went to Brighton & Hove Albion for $22.9 million, and Tanzanian striker Mbwana Samatta went to Aston Villa for $11 million. The sales to Atalanta were Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi for $15.3 million and Danish right back Joakim Maehle for $12.1 million, with the latter deal happening just a few days ago.
Add all that money up and you get a club with a track record of winning games, developing players, and getting the rest of Europe’s attention. If you think that sounds like Red Bull Salzburg, the club to which the Union sold Aaronson, that’s not a coincidence. It makes sense for the Union to sell young players to European teams that will develop them for bigger suitors. When those deals come, the sell-on fees kick in and the Union get another sizable check.