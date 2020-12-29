Add all that money up and you get a club with a track record of winning games, developing players, and getting the rest of Europe’s attention. If you think that sounds like Red Bull Salzburg, the club to which the Union sold Aaronson, that’s not a coincidence. It makes sense for the Union to sell young players to European teams that will develop them for bigger suitors. When those deals come, the sell-on fees kick in and the Union get another sizable check.