Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid

Tuesday, 3 p.m. (CBS3, Univision 65, TUDN)

The UEFA men’s Champions League quarterfinals kick off with a matchup that for better or worse will be hyped more over the coaches than the players. When Pep Guardiola was a player at Barcelona, he battled Diego Simeone many times. But Guardiola has only coached against Simeone’s ruthless Atlético three times, and not at all since becoming Manchester City boss in the summer of 2016.

What were those three games? A Champions League semifinal in the spring of 2016, when, over two matches, Atlético beat Pep’s Bayern Munich on the away goals tiebreaker after a 2-2 aggregate draw; and one game in La Liga in 2012, when Guardiola managed Barcelona to a 2-1 win.

Also Tuesday: Benfica vs. Liverpool 3 p.m. (Galavisión, Paramount+)

Detroit City vs. Michigan Stars

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Detroit City is one of the great success stories in lower-league American soccer. Le Rouge drew big and boisterous crowds to watch a semi-pro team from 2012-19, then started moving to bigger leagues: first to the National Independent Soccer Association, then to the USL Championship this season.

Now fully-professionalized, the roster includes former Union striker Antoine Hoppenot. He’ll lead the way in Detroit’s first U.S. Open Cup game since 2018, a Michigan derby against a team currently in the NISA.

Pumas UNAM vs. Cruz Azul

Tuesday, 10 p.m. (FS1, UniMás, TUDN)

Concacaf didn’t plan for the Champions League semifinals to have an all-Mexican bracket and an all-MLS bracket, but it will take its good luck to the bank. The Mexican matchup goes first, a Mexico City derby between two giant clubs. Pumas has won the continental club championship three times and Cruz Azul has won it six times, most recently in 2014.

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid

Wednesday, 3 p.m. (CBS3, Univision 65)

This matchup would be unmissable no matter what, a matchup of the reigning European men’s champions and the most decorated club in European history. But it’s especially so because of the sanctions imposed on Chelsea over Russian oligarch owner Roman Abramovich.

There was a belief for a while that the game could be played behind closed doors, but the British government allowed ticket sales, with all revenue going to the Premier League. (That will be a nice check.)

As for the action on the field, there will of course be a spotlight from the U.S. on Christian Pulisic’s role. The biggest spotlight will likely be on Real Madrid superstar striker Karim Benzema, who has been pounding in goals all season: 34 in 35 games, plus 13 assists.

Also Wednesday: Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. (Galavisión, Paramount+)

Seattle Sounders vs. New York City FC

Wednesday, 10 p.m. (FS1, TUDN)

Which powerhouse team will win the MLS side of the CCL bracket? If you’re a bettor, you’ll probably go for Seattle, with its outstanding central midfield of Albert Rusnák, Nicolas Lodeiro, and MVP candidate João Paulo. But expect NYCFC to throw everything it’s got at winning this series. The Pigeons have both the defensive smarts and the attacking skills to pull it off.

» READ MORE: Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan share the joy and relief of the USMNT qualifying for the World Cup

Norway vs. Kosovo

Thursday, noon (Paramount+)

A FIFA window opens this week in women’s soccer, the same one that will see the U.S. women host Uzbekistan on Saturday in Columbus and next Tuesday at Subaru Park.

In Europe, the focus will be on World Cup qualifying – and a lot of focus will be on this game. Norwegian superstar striker Ada Hegerberg has returned to the national team after a five-year absence to protest unequal treatment for the nation’s women’s squad.

» READ MORE: Trinity Rodman, Catarina Macario headlining USWNT roster for visit to Subaru Park

RB Leipzig vs. Atalanta

Thursday, 12:45 p.m. (TUDN, Paramount+)

We once again recommend that you not ignore the Europa League. This game has the potential to be a fascinating clash of styles, especially for Leipzig’s Tyler Adams. He’ll have his hands full with Atalanta playmaker Mario Pašalić.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Barcelona

Thursday, 3 p.m. (UniMás, TUDN, Paramount+)

Barcelona’s resurrection under Xavi and his fleet of young phenoms continues. The Blaugrana are unbeaten in their last 13 games, including La Liga wins over Real Madrid and Sevilla on either side of the March FIFA window. But Eintracht won’t be afraid, having just knocked Real Betis out 3-2 on aggregate, including a 2-1 win in Spain the first leg.

» READ MORE: Germany's Borussia Dortmund boosts its campaign against anti-Semitism in world soccer

Leicester City vs. PSV Eindhoven

Thursday, 3 p.m. (Paramount+, Vix)

Can the Netherlands’ PSV upset England’s Leicester in the Europa Conference League? If it’s to happen, here are three players to know: Mexican central midfielder Érick Gutiérrez, veteran german playmaker Mario Götze (yes, this is where he plays now), and 22-year-old Dutch winger Cody Gakpo – the team’s leader in goals (17) and assists (15) this season.

Vix is the new name of PrendeTV, Univision’s supplementary streaming service. It’s still free for now, but a subscription tier will launch later this year.

Rochester New York FC vs. Landsowne Yonkers

Thursday, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

It’s been 23 years since the former Rochester Rhinos became the last non-MLS team to win the U.S. Open Cup. Now the new team in the MLS Next Pro league gets to host the city’s first Open Cup home game since 2017.