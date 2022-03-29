When Vlatko Andonovski unveiled the roster for the U.S. women’s soccer team’s two-game set against Uzbekistan next month, his squad was as notable for who wasn’t there as for who was.

Ahead of the series, with games in Columbus on April 9 and Subaru Park on April 12, the American ranks have been hit by some major injury absences. Centerback and captain Becky Sauerbrunn is sidelined after knee surgery. Centerback Tierna Davidson just suffered a torn ACL. Striker Lynn Williams sustained a season-ending right leg injury in her first NWSL game of the year, on March 18. Goalkeeper Casey Murphy, a breakout star of recent months, is dealing with a knee issue. Versatile defender Emily Sonnett is banged-up in the abdomen.

Along with all of them, do-it-all star Crystal Dunn is off the field at the moment as she awaits the arrival of her first child; and Julie Ertz is away for undisclosed reasons.

Then there are the players Andonovski chose not to invotechoices. Specifically, Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Christen Press still haven’t been called back yet. Nor has Megan Rapinoe, who’s dealing with a calf injury that is consequential, but seemingly not long-term.

Instead, the forward corps will once again be entirely composed of the U.S. team’s new generation: Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, Ashley Hatch, Margaret Purce, and Mallory Pugh — who despite having 70 caps and two major tournaments under her belt is still just 23 years old.

The midfield group has plenty of experience, headlined by Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis and Lindsey Horan. But the biggest name to watch is another young player, Catarina Macario, as electric a prospect as the national team has ever had. (She also is as likely to play at forward as in midfield, though U.S. Soccer officially listed her as a midfielder on the roster.)

The defense will be in a spotlight in this series, even though Uzbekistan — No. 48 in FIFA’s global rankings — isn’t likely to pose a challenge. With Davidson and Sauerbrunn out, Alana Cook and Abby Dahlkemper are likely to start. But keep an eye on Naomi Girma, a 21-year-old Stanford product in her first pro season. She has a high ceiling.

Watch the outside back spots, too. Emily Fox, 23, will probably get all the minutes at left back because she’s viewed as Dunn’s successor at the role. But there’s a competition underway at right back between Sofia Huerta and veteran incumbent Kelley O’Hara.

Andonovski will have a news conference at 1 p.m. to talk about his choices.

The U.S. roster

Goalkeepers (3): Bella Bixby (Portland Thorns), Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave), Imani Dorsey (Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders (8): Lindsey Horan (Lyon, France), Jaelin Howell (Racing Louisville), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Catarina Macario (Lyon, France), Kristie Mewis (Gotham FC), Samantha Mewis (Kansas City Current), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards (5): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Margaret Purce (Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns)