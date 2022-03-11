Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. (Peacock)

United needs a win as much for its psyche as for the Premier League standings, as its last two games were a scoreles tie at Watford and a 4-1 thumping at rival Manchester City. Tottenham, currently in seventh place, can jump over fifth-place United with a win.

Inter Miami vs. Los Angeles FC

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. (Univision 65, TUDN, twitter.com/mls)

Miami’s 5-0 blowout oss at Austin FC last Sunday showed all the effects of the mammoth penalties MLS handed down in the offseason for breaking league roster rules. This could be another long afternoon for the Herons, especially if Carlos Vela stays in top form.

Cruz Azul vs. Pumas UNAM

Saturday, 8 p.m. (Univision 65, TUDN)

Just a week after a horrific tragedy at Quéretaro’s stadium where a brawl led to many serious injuries, Liga MX is getting right back at it. The league only postponed last Sunday’s games, the day after the Saturday incident.

The official punishments handed down to Quéretaro included a one-year ban of all fans at home games, a three-year ban of the barras supporters’ groups, and a mandate that the club’s owners must surrender the team.

That was enough for FIFA to back off the biggest punishment of all, stripping Mexico of being a co-host of the 2026 men’s World Cup – but Liga MX president Mikel Arriola told ESPN that it could have happened.

So why is the league resuming this quickly? Two reasons stand out. First, the fact that the violence happened at the home of one of Mexico’s smaller top-flight clubs, instead of a big-city team in Mexico City, Guadalajara or Monterrey.

Second, because this is the first of two big rivalry games set for prime time on Saturday, and money talks in Liga MX just like it does anywhere else.

Pumas’ Mexico City derby with Cruz Azul is less famous than its crosstown clash with Club América, but this is still a meeting of traditional powers at the Estadio Azteca. Cruz Azul is in sixth place, Pumas is in 8th, and they’re both coming off Concacaf Champions League losses to MLS opponents.

Chivas vs. Club América

Saturday, 10 p.m. (Telemundo 62, Universo)

Speaking of rivalries and money talking, there’s no bigger and more profitable game in Mexican soccer than El Súper Clásico. And for once, Chivas comes in higher than América in the standings.

The teams know, though, that their big game can’t overshadow the biggest story. So they are asking all fans in attendance to wear white shirts “to send a message of unity and peace,” a joint statement by both teams said, at this game in Guadalajara and Sunday’s América-Chivas women’s game in Mexico City (11 p.m., TUDN).

“Today there is no joy in Mexican soccer,” the statement said. “This Saturday and Sunday, let’s show Mexico and the whole world that our soccer can and will change. … We want the Akron Stadium [Chivas’ home] and the Azteca Stadium [América’s] to be an example of tranquility and respect for all, where coexistence in peace is the most important value, as it has been for years.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bordeaux

Sunday, 8 a.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)

The game likely won’t be much, Ligue 1′s top team against an old giant that has fallen into last place amid financial calamity. But it’ll be worth waking up early to see the crowd at the Parc des Princes. The fans will likely be in a frosty mood after PSG choked away a 2-0 aggregate lead against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, with the defense self-destructing in the second half.

Hellas Verona vs. Napoli

Sunday, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)

Of the three Serie A title contenders, third-place Napoli probably has the toughest game this weekend – even though Hellas isn’t traditionally a tough opponent. The club is in ninth place this season, and has a prolific attack. Giovanni Simeone has 15 goals and four assists this season, and Gianluca Caprari has 10 goals and seven assists.

As for the other contenders, first-place Milan hosts 13th-place Empoli on Saturday (2:45 p.m., Paramount+), and second-place Inter visits 11th-place Torino on Sunday (3:45 p.m., Paramount+)

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

Sunday, 10 a.m. (Peacock)

This will be Chelsea’s first home game since the British government put sanctions on Russian owner Roman Abramovich that effectively seized control of the club. Chelsea is barred from selling new tickets or merchandise, meaning only existing season ticket holders can attend games right now, and is also barred from signing new players.

Coincidentally, this game is against another team with controversial ownership. Newcastle is owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, whose chairman Mohammed bin Salman is the country’s crown prince – and the official accused of ordering the assasination of former Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Leeds United vs. Norwich City

Sunday, 10 a.m. (Peacock)

On Thursday, Jesse Marsch suffered a big loss in his first home game as Leeds manager, 3-0 to Aston Villa. His next chance for his first win at Elland Road is a must-win, against the last-place team in the standings.

