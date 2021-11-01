Malmö FF vs. Chelsea

Tuesday, 1:45 p.m. (UniMás, TUDN Paramount+)

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic is finally back in the Blues’ gameday squad after being out injured since mid-September. That’s a great sign for his ability to travel to the U.S. men’s national team’s November World Cup qualifiers, including the blockbuster rivalry game vs. Mexico on Nov. 12 in Cincinnati.

By the way, you’ll notice that the kickoff times this week aren’t what you’re used to. That’s because Europe sets its clocks back before North America does.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Red Bull Salzburg

Tuesday, 1:45 p.m. (Galavisión, Paramount+)

Salzburg’s Brenden Aaronson and Wolfsburg’s John Brooks cross paths again, just under two weeks after Salzburg beat Wolfsburg 3-1 in Austria.

Dynamo Kyiv vs. Barcelona

Tuesday, 4 p.m. (Paramount+, PrendeTV)

Barcelona’s 1-1 tie with Alavés on Saturday was all the proof you needed that the club’s problems go beyond just fired manager Ronald Koeman. But right now, there’s a big short-term problem: getting out of the Champions League group stage. The Blaugrana are in third, behind Benfica and Bayern Munich. Games in Ukraine are always tricky, and Barcelona’s home game against Dynamo was just a 1-0 win on Oct. 20.

Atalanta vs. Manchester United

Tuesday, 4 p.m. (UniMás, TUDN, Paramount+)

United’s 3-0 thumping of Tottenham got manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær off the hot seat, but only for a few minutes. If the Red Devils lose this game, he might go right back on it. And it’s quite possible, because Atalanta led 2-0 at Old Trafford on Oct. 20 but United launched a stunning late comeback to win 3-2.

RB Leipzig vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday, 4 p.m. (Univision 65, TUDN, Paramount+)

Jesse Marsch, Tyler Adams and Leipzig have put up some gallant fights in the Champions League, but have zero points to show for it. If they can get a result in this game, which Neymar and possibly Lionel Messi will miss, they might have a chance of turning things around.

Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Inter Milan

Wednesday, 4 p.m. (Paramount+, TUDN.com)

Halfway through the Champions League group stage, Sheriff is parked in first place above Real Madrid, Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk. Can the Moldovan club pull off another upset the way it did against Real earlier in the tournament? Or will Inter repeat the 3-1 rout it laid down at the San Siro on Oct. 19?

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United and Club de Foot Montréal vs. Houston Dynamo

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

A trio of Eastern Conference playoff contenders with games in hand get them out of the way before Sunday’s climax to the regular season. Heading into these games, the second-place Union (53 points) and 10th-place Montreal (43) are separated by just 10 points, a wildly small number for that many places in the standings.

Sixth-place Atlanta (47 points) and seventh-place New York (46) currently hold the last two playoff berths. And because Atlanta has a game in hand, it can overtake five teams above it: Orlando, New York City FC, Nashville and the Union. That’s why the Union haven’t clinched a home playoff game yet.

Genk vs. West Ham United

Thursday, 1:45 p.m. (Paramount+, TUDN.com)

West Ham won this matchup in London on Oct. 21. Now the scene shifts to Belgium as they meet again. Mark McKenzie hasn’t gotten off Genk’s bench for its last two league games, a worrying sign ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifiers, though he did play 75 minutes in a 6-0 domestic cup win over third-tier amateur club KVC Winkel Sport on Wednesday

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Real Betis

Thursday, 4 p.m. (UniMás, TUDN, Paramount+)

The first group stage game between these teams, on Oct. 21 in Spain, was Mexican national team star Diego Lainez’s long-awaited return to action for Betis after being out for months with a knee injury. Bayer star Florian Wirtz, meanwhile, came off the bench in a contest that ended as a 1-1 tie. Let’s hope this edition has more goals in it.

Marseille vs. Lazio

Thursday, 4 p.m. (Paramount+, TUDN.com)

Both sets of fan bases have been grousing lately as these traditional powers have delivered subpar results. Marseille’s 1-0 Ligue 1 win at newly-promoted Clermont on Sunday snapped a skid of three straight ties, including two that were scoreless. Lazio has won one of its last four games, and on Saturday blew a 2-1 lead in second-half stoppage time in a 2-2 tie at Atalanta.

In the Europa League, these teams are chasing first-place Galatasaray, with Lazio in second and Marseille in third.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Vitesse Arnhem

Thursday, 4 p.m. (Paramount+, TUDN.com)

While Ole Gunnar Solskjær was saving his job on Saturday, Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo was sliding toward losing his. Tottenham pulled the trigger on Monday, firing him after just 17 games. The team is reportedly already in advanced talks with Antonio Conte to take the helm, but it’s not clear whether he’ll be hired before this Europa Conference League game.

Whether or not the Conference League matters that much, it’s certainly eye-catching that Spurs are in third place in their group behind second-place Vitesse and first-place Rennes.

