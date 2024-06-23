Christian Pulisic leads the USMNT to victory over Bolivia in Copa América opener

The U.S. men’s soccer team kicked off its run at the Copa América with a 2-0 win over Bolivia, and its best player was the biggest reason why.

Christian Pulisic scored a pretty goal in the third minute and assisted Folarin Balogun’s tidy strike in the 44th before a pro-U.S. crowd of 47,873 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Bolivia is the worst team the U.S. will play in the tournament, and that showed in the box score. The Americans had a 20-6 in shots, 7-2 in the first half and 13-4 in the second, even though they stepped off the gas pedal for a while in the first. The expected-goals statistic, which measures the quality of shots taken, was 2.40-0.18 in the U.S.’ favor.

“We came out flying with a lot of intensity,” said Pulisic on Fox’s TV broadcast afterward. “Obviously, the early goal helped us a lot, and all around a pretty dominant performance. I think we could have put it away and had a couple more goals there, but definitely a really good start from the guys.”

Midfielder Tyler Adams was a notable starter, since he isn’t in full-game shape yet after coming back from an injury late in the spring. U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter subbed Adams out at halftime for Yunus Musah, the first of five subs allowed per team.

In the 65th, Johnny Cardoso replaced Giovanni Reyna to take the defensive midfield role and send Musah farther forward; and Ricardo Pepi replaced Balogun at striker.

Pepi tallied six shots in his shift after Balogun tallied three, and Pepi really should have scored at least one of them. Maybe two, since he slammed a shot at Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra in the 79th and couldn’t convert a double-chance on the doorstep in the 90th.

Luca de la Torre replaced Weston McKennie in midfield in the 78th, and Medford’s Brenden Aaronson replaced Timothy Weah at right wing in the 86th.

Pulisic was the player of the game. The Hershey native recorded 65 touches, four shots, 34-of-38 passing, two tackles, and five defensive recoveries. Among his highlight plays beyond the goals was a blast toward Viscarra that forced a big save in the 60th minute.

Up next is Panama, a very familiar foe from Concacaf World Cup qualifiers and tournaments, on Thursday in Atlanta (6 p.m., Fox29, Univision 62, TUDN, ViX).

The Canaleros have three players from MLS teams, including dynamic Houston playmaker Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla. There’s also a well-known former New York Red Bulls in right back Michael Amir Murillo, now of France’s Marseille.

That familiarity will likely breed ample contempt and a more defensive contest. So it might feel different if the U.S. beats Panama by this same score. The question will be how many goals the Americans have to tally to go into the July 1 group stage finale vs. Uruguay needing only a tie to win the group.

“Going from a disappointing result against Colombia and then a better performance against Brazil, we were just itching to start this process,” said left back Antonee Robinson on Fox, referring to the Americans’ two pre-Copa warmup games.

“Getting off to a win to start with [is] massive for us, builds the confidence, shows we’re here to win, here to play, and it puts us in good stead for the next game.” Robinson said. “I was happy with how we played as a team. I think if we were being picky we could have been a lot more clinical, we could have put another two or three goals away. So we’ll take the positives from this and move on.”

