Christian Pulisic returns to the USMNT, but there are questions with the rest of the squad

The United States men’s soccer team’s upcoming games in September have long been seen as a major milestone on the road to the World Cup.

How many big names who flopped at the Nations League final four in March would be cast off, and how many less-talented but harder-working players would overtake them on the depth chart?

This moment was supposed to be for answering that question. But when the roster was unveiled Tuesday, it turned out there still wasn’t much clarity.

Attacking stars Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, and Tim Weah are back, but Ricardo Pepi and Folarin Balogun have been allowed to stay with their clubs in Europe since they’ve recently returned from injuries.

It’s not too surprising that Brenden and Paxten Aaronson didn’t get invited, even though the elder Aaronson has been a substitute in Leeds United’s first two games of the English Premier League season. But it is surprising that Alejandro Zendejas finally got his first call-up since last fall after a long run of good play for Mexico’s Club América.

Similarly, it’s not surprising that there’s no Gio Reyna, who just finally moved across Germany to Borussia Mönchengladbach after stalling for too long at Borussia Dortmund. But there’s also no Weston McKennie or Johnny Cardoso, even though the latter is off to a strong start at his new club, Spanish power Atlético Madrid.

Is that the hammer coming down for not playing well under manager Mauricio Pochettino? Is it reading too much into things that five of the squad’s six midfielders are from MLS instead of Europe -- leaving Aidan Morris on the outside again despite his good play for English second-tier club Middlesbrough?

We’ll know more when Pochettino holds a news conference this afternoon, but for now, his initial statement with the roster release hinted that the team is far from settled.

“We continue to strengthen the squad and narrow in on the pool of players who can help us achieve our goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” he said. “We have a number of players just returning from injuries or who have had very limited minutes in the last couple months, so they can take this moment to continue to build fitness and sharpness for the upcoming opportunities in the fall.”

Perhaps the most startling part of the roster is the goalkeepers. Just one of the presumed incumbents, Wayne native Matt Freese of New York City FC, got a call-up. The others invited are Roman Celentano of FC Cincinnati and Jonathan Klinsmann of Italian second-division club Cesena.

Matt Turner, who moved from Europe back to MLS’s New England Revolution to get the playing time he needs to regain Pochettino’s attention, didn’t make the cut. Nor did past regulars Patrick Schulte of Columbus and Downingtown’s Zack Steffen of Colorado.

(That Klinsmann did make it will likely cause a stir in some portions of the U.S. fan base, since he’s the son of controversial former manager Jürgen Klinsmann. He’s one of two sons of ex-U.S. coaches on this roster, along with Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Sebastian Berhalter.)

As for the back line, Pochettino dropped Europe-based centerbacks Cameron Carter-Vickers of Scotland’s Celtic, and Bear, Del.’s Mark McKenzie of France’s Toulouse. Neither has played especially well with the national team in recent times, though McKenzie has helped Toulouse earn back-to-back shutouts to start the Ligue 1 season.

There was room, though, for 18-year-old centerback prospect Noahkai Banks of Germany’s Augsburg, and Vancouver’s Tristan Blackmon. They join incumbents Chris Richards of England’s Crystal Palace and 37-year-old Tim Ream of Charlotte FC, who are the presumed starters.

The outside backs are headlined by Sergiño Dest, who returns to the national team for the first time since suffering an ACL tear in April of last year. The rest are from MLS: the Union’s Nathan Harriel, Columbus’ ,, and Orlando’s highly-regarded 21-year-old Alex Freeman.

They will all get tough tests in the two games next month. The Americans face South Korea, ranked No. 23 in the world, in Harrison, N.J. on Sept. 6; then face No. 17 Japan in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 9.

South Korea is led by Son Heung-min, long of England’s Tottenham Hotspur and now with Los Angeles FC. Japan’s many great players include Kaoru Mitoma of England’s Brighton, Ao Tanaka of England’s Leeds, Ritsu Dōan of Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt, and Takumi Minamino of Monaco.

USMNT roster for September games

Goalkeepers (3): Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati), Matt Freese (New York City FC), Jonathan Klinsmann (Cesena, Italy)

Defenders (8): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Noahkai Banks (Augsburg, Germany), Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Alex Freeman (Orlando City), Nathan Harriel (Union), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace, England)

Midfielders (6): Tyler Adams (Bournemouth, England), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Luca de la Torre (San Diego FC), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew)

Forwards (5): Damion Downs (Southampton, England), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan, Italy), Josh Sargent (Norwich City, England), Tim Weah (Marseille, France), Alex Zendejas (Club América, Mexico)