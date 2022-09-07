Nearly two dozen of the biggest names from American soccer’s recent past will return to the field at Subaru Park later this month for an exhibition game to raise aid funds for Ukraine.

Clint Dempsey, Heather O’Reilly, and Jermaine Jones are among the headliners for the event, titled Legends For Peace. Organizers have backing from Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation department and Convention and Visitors Bureau, Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer, and the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The game will be played on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m., with a pregame ceremony before kickoff. Tickets are $20 for general admission sections and $35 for reserved seats, plus fees. They are available via LegendsForPeace.org and the Union’s website.

Union alumni scheduled to take part in the charity game include Charlie Davies, Maurice Edu, Sebastien Le Toux, Oguchi Onyewu, and Chris Pontius. Former U.S. national team players on the marquee are DaMarcus Beasley, Jimmy Conrad, Eddie Johnson, Lori Lindsey, Heather Mitts, and Leslie Osborne.

And there will be some well-known MLS veterans in Dwayne De Rosario, Alecko Eskandarian (who was a Union assistant coach in 2012), Heath Pearce, Rodney Wallace, and Bradley Wright-Phillips.

All proceeds will be split across three organizations: the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, Good360 and the Global Empowerment Mission.

The Union will not have an MLS game that weekend because it’s a FIFA national team window for men’s soccer. But it will be a busy weekend in Chester, as the Union will pass the time with an exhibition game (separate from the fund raiser) against Mexico’s Pachuca on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.

